Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
Porterville Recorder
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
SkySports
Paris Masters: Andy Murray falls to wildcard Gilles Simon as Cameron Norrie makes strong start
Andy Murray was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters. The 35-year-old had the upper hand to begin the evening and looked poised for a straightforward victory after taking the opening set, but Frenchman Simon staged a comeback, rallying back from a 5-3 deficit and winning four games in a row to claim the second.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem and Monfils added to line-up for Saudi Arabia exhibition after ending seasons
Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils have been added to the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December joining Zverev and Medvedev. A tennis exhibition event in Saudia Arabia will be staged from December 8th to December 10th with several high-profile names attending. The last Diriyah Cup was played in 2019 and this year will mark the return of the competition.
NBC Sports
Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night. Swiatek has asserted herself...
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals group scenarios: Swiatek comes out strong
Iga Swiatek led the Tracy Austin Group on Tuesday with a straight-sets win against Daria Kasatkina. Swiatek will head into Thursday’s second round-robin matchup with a berth to the semifinals within her grasp. Here are the latest scenarios:. Tuesday’s results. Wednesday’s matchups. Scenarios. Singles. --If Swiatek and...
Porterville Recorder
Copenhagen finally scores in 1-1 draw with Dortmund
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Champions League campaign is over for Copenhagen and its players. At least now they've scored a goal. The 1-1 draw between the Danish champion and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday meant nothing to the standings since Dortmund was assured of second in Group G, and Copenhagen fourth, but it offered one last chance for the hosts to avoid an unwanted record.
tennisuptodate.com
Aryna Sabalenka rallies to stun Ons Jabeur in thrilling WTA Finals encounter
World No.7 Aryna Sabalenka improved to 3-1 in career meetings against Ons Jabeur, overcoming the Tunisian in their group stage match at the 2022 WTA Finals. Sabalenka fought back from a set deficit to record a 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 victory, edging out the World No.2 in a thrilling late-night encounter. Jabeur dominated the first set, winning 80% of points behind her first serve without facing a break point.
Porterville Recorder
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
Comments / 0