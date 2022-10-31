ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtatennis.com

WTA Finals group scenarios: How Sakkari can advance to the semifinals

On opening day at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Maria Sakkari won her opening match against Jessica Pegula in straight sets. On Wednesday, Sakkari, the No.5 seed, can reach the final four. Here’s a look at the scenarios for the four singles players and four doubles teams in the Nancy Richey Group:
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
tennisuptodate.com

Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com

WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia

The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
Porterville Recorder

Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
wtatennis.com

Sabalenka outlasts Jabeur on opening night of WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka grabbed a grueling comeback win on the opening night of round-robin play at the WTA Finals, as the No.7 seed topped No.2 seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 in Fort Worth. Sabalenka took nearly two-and-a-half hours to take a 3-1 lead in her head-to-head versus this year’s Wimbledon...
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Corentin Moutet, France, def. Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3). Men's Doubles. Round of 16. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (8), United States, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3,...
wtatennis.com

WTA Finals group scenarios: Swiatek comes out strong

Iga Swiatek led the Tracy Austin Group on Tuesday with a straight-sets win against Daria Kasatkina. Swiatek will head into Thursday’s second round-robin matchup with a berth to the semifinals within her grasp. Here are the latest scenarios:. Tuesday’s results. Wednesday’s matchups. Scenarios. Singles. --If Swiatek and...
wtatennis.com

WTA Finals Day 2 preview: Gauff and Garcia meet again

The Tracy Austin Group gets going Tuesday at the WTA Finals Fort Worth. World No.1 Iga Swiatek clashes with Daria Kasatkina for the fifth time this year, before Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia take the court in a rematch of their US Open quarterfinal. Here's how the matchups break down.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Sports

Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night. Swiatek has asserted herself...
TEXAS STATE
tennismajors.com

Baby Federer, Mouratoglou, Sharapova: Everything you always wanted to know about Grigor Dimitrov (but never had time to find out)

You can follow the Bulgarian on Instagram. He was born on May 16, 1991, in Haskovo, Bulgarie. Now 29, he lives in Monte-Carlo. Grigor Dimitrov is a Bulgarian player. In 2017, he won his first Masters 1000 title, in Cincinnati, and then won the ATP Finals in London. He became the first Bulgarian to win the event since tennis turned professional in 1968. The victory took him to a career-high No 3.
tennismajors.com

Paris Masters: De Minaur wins to set up second round meeting with Medvedev

Australia’s Alex de Minaur advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by edging out American Sebastian Korda in three sets at the Accor Arena on Monday night. De Minuar needed two hours and 42 minutes to beat Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final match of the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy