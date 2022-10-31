Read full article on original website
Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals
Maria Sakkari has edged Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals group scenarios: How Sakkari can advance to the semifinals
On opening day at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Maria Sakkari won her opening match against Jessica Pegula in straight sets. On Wednesday, Sakkari, the No.5 seed, can reach the final four. Here’s a look at the scenarios for the four singles players and four doubles teams in the Nancy Richey Group:
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
Porterville Recorder
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka outlasts Jabeur on opening night of WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka grabbed a grueling comeback win on the opening night of round-robin play at the WTA Finals, as the No.7 seed topped No.2 seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 in Fort Worth. Sabalenka took nearly two-and-a-half hours to take a 3-1 lead in her head-to-head versus this year’s Wimbledon...
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Corentin Moutet, France, def. Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3). Men's Doubles. Round of 16. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (8), United States, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3,...
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals group scenarios: Swiatek comes out strong
Iga Swiatek led the Tracy Austin Group on Tuesday with a straight-sets win against Daria Kasatkina. Swiatek will head into Thursday’s second round-robin matchup with a berth to the semifinals within her grasp. Here are the latest scenarios:. Tuesday’s results. Wednesday’s matchups. Scenarios. Singles. --If Swiatek and...
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals Day 2 preview: Gauff and Garcia meet again
The Tracy Austin Group gets going Tuesday at the WTA Finals Fort Worth. World No.1 Iga Swiatek clashes with Daria Kasatkina for the fifth time this year, before Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia take the court in a rematch of their US Open quarterfinal. Here's how the matchups break down.
NBC Sports
Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night. Swiatek has asserted herself...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
tennismajors.com
Baby Federer, Mouratoglou, Sharapova: Everything you always wanted to know about Grigor Dimitrov (but never had time to find out)
You can follow the Bulgarian on Instagram. He was born on May 16, 1991, in Haskovo, Bulgarie. Now 29, he lives in Monte-Carlo. Grigor Dimitrov is a Bulgarian player. In 2017, he won his first Masters 1000 title, in Cincinnati, and then won the ATP Finals in London. He became the first Bulgarian to win the event since tennis turned professional in 1968. The victory took him to a career-high No 3.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: De Minaur wins to set up second round meeting with Medvedev
Australia’s Alex de Minaur advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by edging out American Sebastian Korda in three sets at the Accor Arena on Monday night. De Minuar needed two hours and 42 minutes to beat Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final match of the day.
