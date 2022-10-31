ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey

By Brad Dress
 2 days ago
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman arrives for a rally at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

(The Hill) — Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day.

About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman while 44 percent back Oz.

The results are similar to other polling showing leads the Democratic candidate has held over Oz for much of the campaign, including a 6-point advantage in a survey last week.

But the latest survey comes after Fetterman struggled on the stage during a debate against Oz last week.

The Democrat is still recovering from a stroke he had in May and has difficulty with auditory processing, which led to verbal missteps and awkward answers during the debate.

Still, about 50 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania view Fetterman favorably, according to the New York Times/Siena college poll.

By comparison, about 49 percent of likely voters view Oz favorably.

Most Pennsylvanians list the economy as a major issue in the midterm elections, with 50 percent calling it a top concern, the poll shows.

Just 34 percent list social issues, such as abortion, gun control and democracy, as a major concern in the midterm elections.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 among 620 likely voters. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

Terence Whalen
2d ago

got to love libetal polls. look at hillary. also up by 5 points. its their wish list. other polls shows oz ahead. one even the easter bunny. everybody, go out and vote.

MBS
2d ago

Nobody I know is voting fetterman. These are false polls. You have a previous heart surgeon against a man who did not pay his taxes and lived with his parents for 50 years. Who accomplished anything in their life? Vote Oz.

David McElwee
2d ago

Not true not true! Crime and inflation are out of control in PA and the Country. Democrats are going down in one week. Vote Red Save America!!

WAVY News 10

These five races will determine the Senate majority

The battle for the Senate is anyone’s ballgame with only a week to go until voters head to the polls. Republicans, needing to net only one seat, are knocking on the door as the national environment moves increasingly in their direction and some surveys show them in the lead in both Georgia and Nevada. According […]
GEORGIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Missing Smithfield man found dead

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. A resident reported finding a dead body after investigating a “foul odor” coming from a vacant and dilapidated residence at 202 W. St. Responding police officers found a man...
SMITHFIELD, VA
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Chuck Todd after Pennsylvania debate: Senate races 'not won or lost' on stage

Meet the Press NOW is live in Pittsburgh, Pa., a state that could dictate the Senate’s balance of power. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Republican senate nominee Mehmet Oz’s debate shows that senate races “are not won or lost on the debate stage.” In this political environment, Chuck Todd reports, “party identity may matter more to voters than anything else.”Oct. 26, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
