Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
It’s not brain surgery: People with Parkinson’s need better care in the hospital
One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
Cannabis Users Experience More Pain After Surgery, Resulting In Higher Post-Op Opioid Use: New Study
A new study presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting found that people who use cannabis have more pain after surgery than those who don’t. “Cannabis is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States and increasingly used as an alternative treatment for chronic pain, but there is limited data that shows how it affects patient outcomes after surgery,” said Elyad Ekrami, M.D., lead author of the study and clinical research fellow of the Outcomes Research Department at Cleveland Clinic’s Anesthesiology Institute. “Our study shows that adults who use cannabis are having more — not less — postoperative pain. Consequently, they have higher opioid consumption after surgery.”
Medical News Today
Chronic pain: Non-opioid drug candidates could offer relief without addiction
Due to the risk of addiction associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, there is an urgent need for non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic pain. Drugs such as dexmedetomidine that bind to the norepinephrine alpha-2a (α2a) adrenergic receptor are effective analgesics, but their sedative effects limit their widespread use.
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored
Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
Healthline
Cannabis Use Before Surgery Increases Pain Afterward, Study Shows
Researchers say people who use cannabis tend to experience more pain after surgery than people who don’t use the drug. They add that cannabis users have a tendency to use more opioids after surgery. Experts say cannabinoid receptors in the brain may overlap with opioid receptors. They add that...
Cannabis holds promise for pain management, reducing the need for opioid painkillers – a neuropharmacology expert explains how
Drug overdose deaths from opioids continue to rise in the U.S. as a result of both the misuse of prescription opioids and the illicit drug market. But an interesting trend has developed: Opioid emergency room visits drop by nearly 8% and opioid prescriptions are modestly lower in states where marijuana is legalized. Marijuana is produced by the cannabis plant, which is native to Asia but is now grown throughout the world. Individuals use marijuana for both its psychoactive, euphoria-inducing properties and its ability to relieve pain. Chemicals produced by the cannabis plant are commonly known as cannabinoids. The two primary...
News Channel 25
Insulin prices putting health of diabetics at risk
It's becoming more difficult for Americans to manage diabetes. Insulin is now more expensive than it's ever been. A national health survey says more than 1 million U.S. adults with diabetes rationed their insulin last year to save money. They reportedly either skipped doses, took less than needed or delayed...
Healthline
Acupuncture for COPD: Can It Be Helpful?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of respiratory conditions that include emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It can cause symptoms such as:. states that COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide. Currently, there’s no cure for COPD. Medications and complementary treatments such as acupuncture for COPD may...
HealthCentral.com
Science-Backed Ways to Slow Multiple Sclerosis Progression
The research around MS—including how to slow it down—is ongoing and evolving. Here’s what we know. If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), you probably know which of the four types you have: Clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, or primary progressive MS. Regardless, you might not know exactly what “progression” of the disease means, and how—or if—you might be able to do something to help halt that progression. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, MS is a highly individualized condition (meaning every person experiences their own disease course), so there’s no one way to determine how (or when) one person’s disease might change. Still, by understanding the principles of progression with MS, you’ll be better equipped to know what to keep an eye out for.
Parents of infants could participate in study of monoclonal antibody treatments in preventing RSV
The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is recruiting parents of infants to study the impacts of monoclonal antibody treatments in preventing RSV. The ASSERVO study: Evaluating a potential medicine to prevent RSV in Healthy Pre-Term and Full-Term Infants. A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Partially Blinded, Palivizumab-Controlled Study to Evaluate...
Healthline
Understanding Your A1C: Frequently Asked Questions for Better Diabetes Management
The hemoglobin A1c is a cornerstone blood test used in diabetes management since the 1990s. This test is taken at a physician’s office or diagnostic lab, either by fingerstick or blood draw from your vein. The A1C looks at your past 3 months or so of glucose levels, providing an average over that period of time to provide a more bird’s-eye view of how your diabetes management has been overall.
News-Medical.net
Understanding how patients and families describe major medical treatments
When patients and their families face important decisions about major medical treatments, understanding how they describe them in their own words may help clinicians provide clarity and support through the decision-making process. Researchers with University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Nursing analyzed the comments in open-ended responses from a survey about...
ajmc.com
Urgent Need for CRSwNP Treatment Optimization in Finland
A significant uptick in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) among patients with comorbid asthma has been seen in the country over the past decade. In Finland, among patients who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and asthma, the use of systemic corticosteroids and chances of undergoing endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS) have increased over the past decade.
MedicalXpress
Researchers assess barriers to advanced epilepsy care in New Jersey
For millions of Americans who suffer from epilepsy, advanced monitoring is essential for diagnosis and effective treatment. But in New Jersey, accessing these services is difficult for patients from racial and ethnic minority groups, according to a Rutgers study. "Our data suggest that there are substantial inequities in access to...
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: George Small, MD, on the Improved State of Myasthenia Gravis Care
The adult neurologist at Allegheny Health Network provided perspective on why there’s never been a better time to treat patients with myasthenia gravis. Since it was first discovered in the early 1900s, the prevalence of myasthenia gravis (MG) has increased, while mortality has declined due to the development of effective treatments. The first agents to treat the autoimmune disorder were physostigmine and neostigmine, followed by the first thymectomy in 1936. MG, a rare long-term condition, commonly affects the muscles that control eyes, facial expressions, chewing, swallowing, and speaking. It can affect people of any age, typically starting in women under 40 years and men over the age of 60.
Children's asthma care may suffer when parent is depressed
When a parent is depressed, their child's asthma care may suffer. Now, research suggests that getting a child's asthma under control may include assessing a parents' mental health.
Woonsocket Call
KOL Webinar on Genetic Blindness Points to Promise of Kiora’s Pioneering Solution--Clinical Data in Q1
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a cluster of genetic eye diseases that damage the retina, the light-sensitive layer of the eye. It typically affects people in their teens or 20s, although some variations initiate in children as young as 8. There is currently no cure for the disease, and it inevitably...
Comments / 0