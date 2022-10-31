ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Chicken patties recalled over hard plastic pieces

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQu43_0itGrtzq00

FARMERSVILLE, La. ( WXIN ) – Nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall involves Foster Farms chicken patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington to be sent to Costco stores.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KMpT_0itGrtzq00
    Recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fKca_0itGrtzq00
    Recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3u5T_0itGrtzq00
    Label for recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)

The recall started after Foster Farms got complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in the product. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with the recall. However, the FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

The following parties that were produced on Aug. 11 are subject to recall:

Eighty-ounce plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

Hero makes wrong turn, saves family from raging house fire

Anyone with the recalled chicken patties should throw them out or return them. Anyone with questions can call the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Powerball jackpot set to $1B for Halloween drawing

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A very large treat is up for grabs this Halloween, as the Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1 billion. According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, for the next drawing, Monday, October 31, on Halloween, the estimated annuity value of the Powerball jackpot is $1 billion, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA paper supply owner appears on BBC

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News. The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office. The building is […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Fetterman, Oz tied in latest Pennsylvania Senate race poll

(WHTM) – With less than a week until the November 8 election, Democrat John Fetterman and Repubilcan Mehmet Oz are tied in the latest Pennsylvania Senate race poll. The survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call shows Oz and Fetterman tied at 47% (including leaning voters) with 3% selecting a third candidate and 2% undecided. Oz’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Bee Boot Camp helps vets find passion in beekeeping

WAPWALLOPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans can struggle with life outside of the military and readjusting to society, but a new program that started just a few years ago has an unconventional method to help: Bees. Though this may sound scary to some, it’s all part of a program that strives to help veterans find […]
MOON, PA
WBRE

PA state forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Applications for LIHEAP winter season begins

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s mild out there now, but the bitter cold months will soon set in. Heating your home is expensive, so low-income residents can get help with their energy bills. The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP begins its winter season Tuesday. No one should ever have to worry about their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman, while 44 percent back Oz. The results are similar to other polling showing leads the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman, Shapiro in Philadelphia

President Biden and former President Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day. The two will campaign for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), as well as “Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections,” according to the Democratic National Committee on Monday. The Hill reported last week that Fetterman and Shapiro were […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Powerball Ticket worth $150K sold in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, Quick Shop, on Fowlersville Road, Orangeville sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball® 23 to win […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search for possible scam victim at CVS

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they believe might be a victim of a scam. According to Chief Daniel Drake of the Hawley Borough Police, on August 10 between 4:00-4:30 p.m., a “substantial” amount of cash was lost at the CVS on Route 6 in […]
HAWLEY, PA
WBRE

Fetterman, Oz to make campaign stops in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is set to make an appearance in Luzerne County on Thursday. According to a press release, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday for a campaign stop with Senator Bob Casey about the economy and jobs for working people. Later Thursday, Fetterman […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Candidate Profile: Who is Democrat Josh Shapiro?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Shapiro has not relinquished his lead in the polls since voter surveys began after the May primary. Other polls done in recent days show Shapiro maintaining a double-digit lead over Mastriano. As Eyewitness News continues its profile of the gubernatorial candidates, we look at Shapiro’s platform and voter support. In the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Final day for mail-in ballot applications

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is only one week away and Tuesday marks the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Many Pennsylvania voters are getting ready to cast their ballot on November 8 during the general election. The midterm features several big races including, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano […]
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy