Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Family conversations seen as crucial in easing America's political climate
OHIO — Grandparents and children often have a special bond, and one grandfather said it should be shown through open communication. An Ohio grandfather thinks grandparents and grandchildren should have open dialogue. Pew data in 2020 shows 40% of Americans avoid talking about politics with family. Braver Angels saw...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before attending a Wisconsin powwow
WISCONSIN — November is National Native American Heritage Month. Several powwows are being hosted across the state during the month, including the St. Croix Tribal Community Pow-Wows on Nov. 12 and 27, Gerald L. Ignace Center Social Dance on Nov. 4 and the 2022 Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow on Nov. 25.
spectrumnews1.com
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
spectrumnews1.com
Prospective renters could save money with new reusable tenant screening report
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Michael Lucarelli moved to Los Angeles several years ago, finding an apartment was one of the hardest and most expensive things he had to do. Not only did Lucarelli need to find an apartment, but he also had to shell out money to qualify for an apartment. Apartment owners wanted to conduct a credit screening report as part of the application process.
spectrumnews1.com
Where to get your 2022 We Energies Cookie Book
WISCONSIN — Santa Claus is coming to town, and soon, so is the We Energies Cookie Book. The annual holiday cookie cookbook will start being distributed Nov. 1. The 2022 edition of the book marks 94 years of tasty tradition. This year, We Energies is celebrating "Wisconsin Hometown Favorites."...
spectrumnews1.com
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting starts Thursday
KENTUCKY — Election Day is less than one week away, but voters in Kentucky don't have to wait until then to cast their ballot. Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Here's what to know if you're hoping to avoid Election Day lines and vote early this year.
spectrumnews1.com
A little legendary piece of Hollywood is found in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — What looked like just another collectible has turned into a major find for a northern Kentucky thrift shop. “We’ve been looking at some oddity items or things that have sat around that we couldn’t find much on and couldn’t figure out what we were going to do with it. And this right here is one of those great examples,” Be Concerned, Inc. executive director Andy Brunsman said.
spectrumnews1.com
National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts taxpayers to start receiving tax refunds Tuesday
WORCESTER, Mass. - Refund checks from the state's $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will start to head back to Massachusetts taxpayers Tuesday. About 3 million people are expected to receive a refund in the form of a mailed check or direct deposit. People can expect to see about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021.
Comments / 0