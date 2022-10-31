ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masai Ujiri Earns Best Costume Award at Raptors Halloween Party

By All Raptors Staff
 2 days ago

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri did his best impression of Prince Akeem Joffer to earn the top prize at the team's annual Halloween party

From 50 Cent to mob bosses and masked killers, the Toronto Raptors didn't disappoint at Pascal Siakam's second annual Halloween party.

Siakam, the self-proclaimed "43 Cent," rocked a sideways New York Yankees hat, a white tanktop, a look-alike bulletproof vest, and a cross around his neck as he tried to pull off the 50 Cent look.

"I’m not gonna lie, he did a great job," said Precious Achiuwa who forgot to dress up for the party. "I could’ve never pictured him doing something like that. But, that was cool."

Chris Boucher wore a spooky clown-like costume while Raptors assistant coach Rico Hines did his best impression of the Joker.

Among the other notable costumes, Juancho Hernangomez dressed as Neo from The Matrix, Nick Nurse, of course, wore a rock star outfit, with a red headband, long hair, and big black sunglasses on, and assistant coach Adrian Griffin sported a cowboy look with a cowboy hat and a bolo tie while puffing a cigar.

The best costume, though, went to Raptors President and Vice-Chairman Masai Ujiri who did his best impression of Prince Akeem Joffer from the original Coming to America. He dressed in a fur hat and coat with a red tie, gold necklace, and a fake mustache to pull off the look.

"I thought that was so funny. I’m so serious," Achiuwa said. "I was weak."

