Valerie June Shares New Tour Dates, Announces New Children’s Book
Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Valerie June has announced a new set of 2022 tour dates, along with the release of a new children’s book. That book, Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele, is out now via Third Man Books. The new tour...
Billy Strings Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates
Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer—and one of the best guitar players in music—has announced, well, a string of upcoming 2023 winter tour dates. The new dates include three nights in Nashville on February 24, 25, and 26. The news comes on the heels of Strings’ new forthcoming album...
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
Caroline Rose Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Single “Love / Lover / Friend”
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has made her return with an experimental new single and a list of 2023 tour dates. The recently released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years, is unlike anything the artist has released before. “I was listening pretty exclusively...
Taylor Swift Announces Big U.S. Spring-Summer Tour With Stops In Los Angeles & NYC Area
Taylor Swift will launch her big Eras Tour in March, with national tour dates set through August and to include two shows in both the New York metro area and in Los Angeles, where the jaunt will wrap. Swift revealed the tour dates today on Instagram. International dates will be...
What Did Jimi Hendrix Do at the Infamous Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
Jimi Hendrix performed at the Monterey pop Festival back in 1967. His career would explode soon after that, as he released three albums before his death three years later.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
"The Bodyguard" 30th anniversary to be celebrated with vinyl release
November 2, 2022-New York, NY-Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with a vinyl release on November 18. Target will exclusively offer a Smoky Lavender color vinyl. Both versions will feature the original album packaging and may be pre-ordered HERE.
Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Rock Crossover Performance of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Over 30 years after they brought then-up-and-comers Nirvana on the road for the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during a benefit concert for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music over the weekend. The epic rock crossover marks the first time the band has performed the iconic single all together, with guitarist John Frusciante having covered it on his own in the past. Leading the band through the first verse with his face obstructed by a neon fishnet shirt, Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis threw it to Frusciante for the...
CMT Premiere: Allison Russell Releases Music Video For "You're Not Alone" Featuring Brandi Carlile
Nearly three months ago, GRAMMY-nominated artist Allison Russell and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile joined forces to release an eye-opening track titled, "You're Not Alone." The empowering track highlights the "power of ancestral strength and the essential nature of community." Not only do the two hitmakers intertwine their critically acclaimed vocals to drive the essential message, but they deliver a refreshing sound that the country community has been longing for.
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
TuneDn: Eazi Money believes music inspires travel
Jamaican recording artist Eazi Money sees how musicians can inspire their fans to travel. “Fans want to be there, they want to experience the moment [with their favorite artist],” he told Detour at New York’s famous Cult Lab. “So they travel to see them.”. Based in Brooklyn,...
Beck has joined the Bluesfest 2023 lineup
As if the Bluesfest 2023 lineup wasn’t already strong enough, iconic rocker Beck will now play the festival for the first time ever. The eight-time Grammy winner becomes the 50th artist to be announced for next year’s Bluesfest, set to be held over the Easter long weekend in Byron Bay.
