ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Billy Strings Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer—and one of the best guitar players in music—has announced, well, a string of upcoming 2023 winter tour dates. The new dates include three nights in Nashville on February 24, 25, and 26. The news comes on the heels of Strings’ new forthcoming album...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
PITTSBURGH, PA
American Songwriter

5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed

Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
WASHINGTON STATE
soultracks.com

"The Bodyguard" 30th anniversary to be celebrated with vinyl release

November 2, 2022-New York, NY-Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with a vinyl release on November 18. Target will exclusively offer a Smoky Lavender color vinyl. Both versions will feature the original album packaging and may be pre-ordered HERE.
American Songwriter

Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Rock Crossover Performance of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Over 30 years after they brought then-up-and-comers Nirvana on the road for the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during a benefit concert for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music over the weekend. The epic rock crossover marks the first time the band has performed the iconic single all together, with guitarist John Frusciante having covered it on his own in the past. Leading the band through the first verse with his face obstructed by a neon fishnet shirt, Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis threw it to Frusciante for the...
CMT

CMT Premiere: Allison Russell Releases Music Video For "You're Not Alone" Featuring Brandi Carlile

Nearly three months ago, GRAMMY-nominated artist Allison Russell and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile joined forces to release an eye-opening track titled, "You're Not Alone." The empowering track highlights the "power of ancestral strength and the essential nature of community." Not only do the two hitmakers intertwine their critically acclaimed vocals to drive the essential message, but they deliver a refreshing sound that the country community has been longing for.
COLORADO STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

TuneDn: Eazi Money believes music inspires travel

Jamaican recording artist Eazi Money sees how musicians can inspire their fans to travel. “Fans want to be there, they want to experience the moment [with their favorite artist],” he told Detour at New York’s famous Cult Lab. “So they travel to see them.”. Based in Brooklyn,...
thebrag.com

Beck has joined the Bluesfest 2023 lineup

As if the Bluesfest 2023 lineup wasn’t already strong enough, iconic rocker Beck will now play the festival for the first time ever. The eight-time Grammy winner becomes the 50th artist to be announced for next year’s Bluesfest, set to be held over the Easter long weekend in Byron Bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy