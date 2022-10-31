Read full article on original website
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Amy’s Ice Creams to Make Round Rock Debut
Founded in Austin in 1984, Amy’s has since then expanded significantly throughout the Austin area and into two other major Texas markets—San Antonio and Houston.
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
Nonprofit partners with 28 Austin restaurants to encourage climate-smart diets
The Austin Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit Planted Society partnered to recruit 28 restaurants to participate in an initiative that seeks to get people thinking about the link between their food and climate change to compel them to start choosing on occasion more “climate-smart” meals.
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
Costume shop Lucy in Disguise celebrates its final Halloween before closing
After 38 years in business, Lucy in Disguise on South Congress Avenue is celebrating its final Halloween.
Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause
LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
‘Felt like a prisoner inside my own home’: Austin resident feels blocked in by construction
Dirt, construction workers and a whole lot of noise — that's how Alicia Taliaferro describes the scene right outside her house in northeast Austin.
Eater
Bernie Sanders Ate Lots of Tacos at Austin Restaurant Nixta Taqueria
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Texas this weekend, as part of efforts to encourage midterm election voting, including rallies with Democratic Congressional candidate Greg Casar. In fact, Casar took Sanders to dinner at East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. The group dined on duck carnitas and bean and cheese tacos and posed for photos with the staff and co-owners chef Edgar Rico and co-owner Sara Mardanbigi. (Remember the Bernie Sanders mittens meme?)
Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards move to Austin, Texas
The country superstar returned to the Moody Center Wednesday night to perform in front of Texas fans.
KXAN
Leftover pumpkins? Farm and zoo animals would love to eat them
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nov. 1st may mark the end of jack-o-latern season, but you don’t have to send your pumpkins to the landfill. Pigs, goats, and even hippos would be happy to eat them for you. The Central Texas Pig Rescue and Capital of Texas Zoo will be...
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
PHOTOS: Austin NICU babies dress up for Halloween
Winnie the Pooh, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and a Crayola crayon all made an appearance at St. David's South Austin Medical Center Monday.
Is Austin getting a surf park? What we know about the Surf Lakes project
The announcement said groundbreaking could happen "as early as mid-2023" but left many big questions unanswered.
Third Eye Blind to perform ahead of Texas vs TCU game
The University of Texas at Austin announced Third Eye Blind, a multi-platinum alternative rock artist, would headline Longhorn City Limits ahead of the Texas Football Big 12 game versus Texas Christian University on Nov. 12.
universitystar.com
Kerbey Lane offers free pancakes at the price of "I Voted" sticker
As Election Day nears on Nov. 8 businesses are implementing voter support tactics to encourage local voter turnout for residents of Hays County. Austin's original Kerbey Lane Cafe will offer a free pancake to those who present their "I Voted" sticker on Election Day. According to Danyiel Weismantel, area director of Kerbey Lane Cafe for Central Texas locations, civic engagement is important in making an impact within a community.
KHOU
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
Photos released of person linked to West Campus attempted kidnapping
The pictures taken from surveillance footage captured in the area of 27th and Nueces Streets show a man in what looks like a long-sleeved orange shirt and black pants and driving a black sedan with darkly-tinted windows. Police said they believe this is the man who grabbed a female student walking early Sunday morning.
Project Shamrock, $16M project from Fortune 500 fixture Builders FirstSource, headed to Kyle
KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A Dallas-based Fortune 500 manufacturer of building materials and supplies is gearing up to relocate an Austin-area lumber yard and distribution facility to a $16 million office and warehouse site on the metro’s south side. Builders FirstSource Inc. on Tuesday was approved...
