ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause

LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
LEANDER, TX
Eater

Bernie Sanders Ate Lots of Tacos at Austin Restaurant Nixta Taqueria

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Texas this weekend, as part of efforts to encourage midterm election voting, including rallies with Democratic Congressional candidate Greg Casar. In fact, Casar took Sanders to dinner at East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. The group dined on duck carnitas and bean and cheese tacos and posed for photos with the staff and co-owners chef Edgar Rico and co-owner Sara Mardanbigi. (Remember the Bernie Sanders mittens meme?)
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Kerbey Lane offers free pancakes at the price of "I Voted" sticker

As Election Day nears on Nov. 8 businesses are implementing voter support tactics to encourage local voter turnout for residents of Hays County. Austin's original Kerbey Lane Cafe will offer a free pancake to those who present their "I Voted" sticker on Election Day. According to Danyiel Weismantel, area director of Kerbey Lane Cafe for Central Texas locations, civic engagement is important in making an impact within a community.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KXAN

Photos released of person linked to West Campus attempted kidnapping

The pictures taken from surveillance footage captured in the area of 27th and Nueces Streets show a man in what looks like a long-sleeved orange shirt and black pants and driving a black sedan with darkly-tinted windows. Police said they believe this is the man who grabbed a female student walking early Sunday morning.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy