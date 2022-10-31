The Making the Cut host's daughter came to the famous Halloween party for the first time this year Heidi Klum was hiding something spectacular under her worm costume at her Halloween party this year. The Making the Cut host showed off what was under her elaborate costume after she made it inside her party, and it was much more glam than the worm! Heidi bared all in a naked catsuit adorned with rhinestones that were ever so strategically placed around her body. Despite the full glam look, though,...

1 DAY AGO