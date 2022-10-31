Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show Announces Opening Date
The holidays are all about traditions and one of my favorites is checking out the Kiwanis Holiday Lights with my family. Each year, we layer up with lots of warm clothing and load up in the car to travel to Minnesota's longest drive-thru Christmas light show. I took my family...
KAAL-TV
USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
FOX 21 Online
19 People With Disabilities Get Service Dogs Thanks To Minnesota Nonprofit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 19 other people in need. The organization...
Minnesota Company’s Blanket Picked One of Best by NYT
According to Wirecutter, the product testing section of the New York Times, with bed and bath writer Jackie Reeve, Minnesota's Faribault Woolen Mill Company makes one of the best blankets for winter warmth. Which was one out of the seven best blankets after they spent "more than 500 hours" testing 44 of them.
Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall
More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud to Buy Back Parcel of Land Sold to Arctic Cat
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is getting ready to buy back a piece of land sold to Artic Cat Inc. after an expansion project never materialized. The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority sold Arctic Cat around 18 acres of land in the I-94 industrial park to develop a manufacturing/testing facility in September 2016. In early 2017, the company was sold to Textron, and the development project was canceled.
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
kxlp941.com
Minnesotans Remember the Halloween 1991 Blizzard
“Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it.”. That’s Pete Boulay of the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on October 31st, 1991:. “We had a swath of 12 to 20-plus inches of snow anywhere from south central Minnesota right through...
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
On the warmest Halloween in 22 years, Minnesotans still can’t help thinking about the ’91 blizzard
MINNEAPOLIS — The weather is simply gorgeous this Halloween. Those of us who have lived in Minnesota for a while can appreciate how nice this weather is, and how much colder it could be. The coldest Halloween on record was 15 degrees in 1878 and the snowiest Halloween was...
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks off this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead. According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season. The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this...
Super Gigantic Minnesota Gourd Transforms Into North America’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
Travis Gienger from Anoka, grew a massive pumpkin this year; as a matter of fact, it was North America's largest pumpkin by weight and size this season. It has now been carved into the world's largest Jack-O-Lantern. Watch this time-lapse video on its amazing transformation from pumpkin to Jack-O-Lantern. The...
visitcookcounty.com
Our Top 8 Tips for Seeing the Northern Lights in Minnesota
For many, seeing the northern lights is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a chance to experience the mystical, feel connected with something almost otherworldly and experience natural beauty at its utmost perfection. There is simply no comparison to seeing the northern lights with your own eyes. Despite what you may...
Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?
UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting. Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.
Can You Solve The Mystery of this Minnesota Apple Tree?
BEAUTY OF MINNESOTA - THE APPLE TREE. This appears to be just a regular beautiful apple tree; minding its own business, sitting in the country just waiting for us to eat its delicious fruit; but then, I asked what I thought was a simple question, and it led to a search for an answer. Maybe you can help?
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
redlakenationnews.com
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
