More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO