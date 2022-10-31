ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KAAL-TV

USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
KARE 11

Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
Minnesota Reformer

Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall

More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud to Buy Back Parcel of Land Sold to Arctic Cat

(KNSI) — St. Cloud is getting ready to buy back a piece of land sold to Artic Cat Inc. after an expansion project never materialized. The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority sold Arctic Cat around 18 acres of land in the I-94 industrial park to develop a manufacturing/testing facility in September 2016. In early 2017, the company was sold to Textron, and the development project was canceled.
kxlp941.com

Minnesotans Remember the Halloween 1991 Blizzard

“Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it.”. That’s Pete Boulay of the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on October 31st, 1991:. “We had a swath of 12 to 20-plus inches of snow anywhere from south central Minnesota right through...
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks off this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead. According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season. The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this...
visitcookcounty.com

Our Top 8 Tips for Seeing the Northern Lights in Minnesota

For many, seeing the northern lights is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a chance to experience the mystical, feel connected with something almost otherworldly and experience natural beauty at its utmost perfection. There is simply no comparison to seeing the northern lights with your own eyes. Despite what you may...
103.7 THE LOON

Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?

UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting. Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.
MIX 94.9

A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
