SPY

25 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Effortless to Pull Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As fun as Halloween is, easy costume ideas can be pretty tempting, especially if you’re a last-minute person. A low-effort costume is perfect when you’re busy with work and other responsibilities, or don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a one-time costume. If you’re heading to a costume party or will get bullied by your friends for not dressing up, these last-minute costume ideas are a low-maintenance way to meet the bare minimum and get a few laughs in...
TheDailyBeast

Which ‘Abbott Elementary’ Character Had the Best Halloween Costume?

Every Wednesday in October has been leading up to the final one, the blessed last Wednesday before November begins—aka, the day that Abbott Elementary unveiled its Halloween episode. Get your candy and costume ready. “Candy Zombies” is one of the greats.To set the mood, the entire episode is backdropped by a stormy day outside. It’s sad for little trick-or-treaters, but what a great way to get everyone feeling spooky and scary! The most terrified teacher is Jacob (Chris Perfetti), who can’t avoid Mr. Johnson’s (William Stanford Davis) tale of the dead ghost janitor in the basement of the school. You...
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
pawesome.net

Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes

It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog’s Halloween costume goes hilariously wrong

When the idea for this dog’s Halloween costume was first dreamed up, his owner probably thought it was a great idea. To be honest, we would likely have come to a similar conclusion: dressing up your dog as a lion, especially if they have the correctly coloured fur tones, is an inspired choice.
Margaret Minnicks

Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations

Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann's Fabrics are three of the biggest arts-and-crafts retailers in the United States. Up until October 7, 2018, all three of those stores sold basically the same things, including spooky Halloween decor. Hobby Lobby is now the exception, and that craft store no longer sells Halloween items of any kind. Instead, Hobby Lobby shelves are filled with autumn-themed products, such as pumpkins, colorful leaves, hay bails, and dried corn. Those items can be used during the entire autumn season.
Fox 59

Four ways to keep your dog happy on Halloween

(The Conversation) – It’s Halloween time, and the prospect of “trick-or-treating” and dressing up can be exciting for kids and adults alike. But for our dogs Halloween might be much less fun, and can actually be an extremely upsetting time. Just like us, all dogs are...
WWLP 22News

Adding some color and tea to your festive Halloween treats

(Mass Appeal) – Today is Halloween and we’re in the kitchen learning about some party treats and ways to incorporate tea into anything and everything for healthy fun. Tea expert Sean Condon is here with some recipes.
Yardbarker

Guardians Show Off The Perfect Halloween Handle

Halloween is here, which means it’s time to celebrate the dawn of fall. Tonight is the night where children dress up in funny costumes and go around asking for candy while trick or treating. The Cleveland Guardians appear to want in on the fun. Not that they’ll be trick...
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in 'Bride of Frankenstein' Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner kept up her high standard for Halloween costumes with this year's get-up: the bride of Frankenstein. Jenner shared three photos of her get-up on Instagram on Friday, picking up over eight million likes. Fans proclaimed her the "queen of Halloween" once again. Jenner put a modern spin on...
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: #BeOnWJZ Halloween styling!

  Evan is ready for Trick or Treat time as his favorite thing in the world.... a trash truck!!! Shout out to our heroes at DPW for making this cutie so happy every trash day! #beonwjz  Evan is ready for Trick or Treat time as his favorite thing in the world.... a trash truck!!! Shout out to our heroes at DPW for making this cutie so happy every trash day! #beonwjz   Happy Halloween! Had a great weekend at 'Boo @marylandzoo- baby girl won "scariest costume" for her age group as Baby Shark. Share your...

