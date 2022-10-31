ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NBC Chicago

With One Week Left of Daylight Saving Time, Here's What You Need To Know About Clocks ‘Falling Back'

With just one week left of daylight saving time, Illinois residents are getting ready to set their clocks back and get reacquainted with earlier sunsets. Daylight saving time began when clocks "sprang forward" an hour on the morning of March 13, shortly before the official start of spring. It will officially end at 2 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, with clocks rolling back one hour at that time.
Secret SF

Daylight Saving Time Ends This Weekend

This Sunday, November 6th, daylight saving time will come to an end for the year. For folks feeling rusty on the details, at exactly 2am this Sunday the clock will shift back to 1am, giving you the opportunity to get an extra hour of sleep, stay at the club an extra hour, or do whatever else brings you joy. This bi-annual practice of shifting our clocks around was designed to give us extra daylight during summer evenings and an earlier sunrise during winter mornings, but opinions about it have always been mixed. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation) do not observe this seasonal time shift. According to an article by USA Today, the U.S Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 which would functionally eliminate daylight saving time across the U.S. If the bill becomes law then the March 2023 “spring forward” would become a permanent change. The bill is still awaiting a House vote, so the future of daylight saving time is still uncertain. Don’t forget to set those clocks back on Saturday night and enjoy the extra sleep, San Francisco.
Fatherly

Yes, Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon. Here's How To Prepare

When does Daylights Saving Time end in 2022? And how will it impact parents?. Ask any parent with young kids at home what they think about Daylight Saving Time (DST), and they likely have strong feelings. But, back in 2021, there was some talk that Daylights Saving Time would be over. Although the Senate passed a bill that wt bill did not become law. So, that time has come again, when we’re about to lose an extra hour of the day.
CBS Boston

Do you know the true origin story of daylight saving time?

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNATICK -- There's an origin story of daylight saving time that we all seem to know, but is it even true? It's common to hear farmers are the reason for it. But the farmers didn't support daylight saving time in 1918 when the United States adopted it, and today they still do not need it. "It really is all about when it is sunlight," explained Belkin Lookout Farm Operations Manager Jay Mofenson. "We may pick up some additional light at the end of the afternoon but at that time a lot of times it's really hot."If it's not for...
cheddar.com

Status Update on Daylight Saving Time Ahead of Americans Rolling Back Clocks

This illustration photo shows a clock in the background of a smartphone showing the time after daylight saving time was implemented in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 2022. - The US Senate advanced a bill on March 15 that would bring an end to the twice-yearly changing of clocks, in favor of a "new, permanent standard time" that would mean brighter winter evenings. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
WKMI

Is It Too Early to Start Putting up Christmas Lights?

Is it too early to start putting up your annual Christmas lights? It's all a matter of opinion. I personally feel that now is the time to start decorating your home with lots of colorful Christmas lights and ornaments. There's no rule about when and where you can hang Christmas lights.
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

