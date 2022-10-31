ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

WGME

Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city

SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Target announces more details about newest Maine store

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
AUBURN, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening

AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Here's everything you need to know about Portland's ballot questions

Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot on November 8. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. “An Act to Regulate Short Term Rentals in Portland and Prohibit Corporate and Absentee Operation of Short Term Rental Properties”. The question...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program

A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15

Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
WOOLWICH, ME
WGME

Small Midcoast community finally connected to high-speed broadband

PORTLAND (WGME) – Residents of a small community on the Midcoast are finally getting connected to high-speed broadband. It's part of a mostly privately funded project that's been years in the making. The community of Georgetown took it upon themselves to get connected and formally started connecting the first...
GEORGETOWN, ME
WGME

Proposed gender identity policy causes controversy in Oxford Hills

SOUTH PARIS (WGME)-- A proposed new policy over students' gender identity and what parents are told about it is creating controversy in Oxford Hills. The district is holding a public forum on this issue Tuesday night at the High School at 6 p.m. in response to community concerns. "We have...
OXFORD, ME

