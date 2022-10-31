Read full article on original website
WGME
Eviction moratorium extended 6 months in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A moratorium on evictions and rent increases has been extended for six more months in South Portland. The issue was exposed several months ago after residents at Redbank Village were notified their rents would be going up by hundreds of dollars. City leaders say that...
WGME
Sanford making progress on 'dangerous buildings' around city
SANFORD (WGME)-- All across Maine, dangerous houses can be found sitting vacant and falling apart. It's not only an eyesore but can also cost communities millions of dollars if not addressed. The city of Sanford is making headway in addressing this problem in recent years. Now, other cities and towns...
WMTW
Investigation finds Maine restaurant owners improperly calculated overtime, misused tips
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $51,217 in restored tips and back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from the operator of three Cumberland County restaurants that denied workers their overtime wages or kept portions of their earned tips illegally. Investigators with...
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
WGME
Portland ballot question aims to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2025
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will be deciding on 13 ballot questions. One of them could raise minimum wage to $18 an hour. This could directly impact every minimum wage worker, including tipped workers. It could also impact employers’ bottom lines. A “yes” vote on Question D would increase...
WGME
New Auburn Target opens ahead of 'official' grand opening
AUBURN (WGME) -- The new Target in Auburn is officially open ahead of their “official” grand opening on Nov. 6. The doors quietly opened to some special guests on Tuesday, including Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque, who posted photos of his visit Tuesday night to social media. “Words are...
WGME
Lewiston school offers nursing students guaranteed jobs, tuition reimbursement
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston is offering some nursing students a guaranteed job and reimbursement for student loans. Central Maine Healthcare says it will reimburse students pursuing a two- or four-year nursing degree at the college. CMH says in exchange for the tuition...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
WGME
Here's everything you need to know about Portland's ballot questions
Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot on November 8. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. “An Act to Regulate Short Term Rentals in Portland and Prohibit Corporate and Absentee Operation of Short Term Rental Properties”. The question...
WGME
A friendly face in Portland: Crossing guard recognized for good work ethic and positivity
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A METRO bus driver reached out to CBS13 about a crossing guard they see on their route every day. She wanted his positivity to be recognized. Mark Wakefield has been a crossing guard since 2016 for Portland schools. You can find him on Congress Street downtown during...
WGME
Outdoor dining options in Portland to end as winter approaches, some restaurants upset
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Winter is coming, and that means an end to some outdoor dining options in Portland. Restaurants must remove the temporary patios known as parklets from the streets for the season, and not everyone is happy with the move. The city says it let businesses know a month...
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
WGME
Brunswick middle school teacher selected for Teachers in Space Human Flight Program
A Brunswick middle school teacher has been selected for the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says Karen Iuzzolino-Paquin, a middle school science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has been selected as one of five teachers across the nation to participate in the Teachers in Space (TIS) Human Flight Program.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15
Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
WGME
Small Midcoast community finally connected to high-speed broadband
PORTLAND (WGME) – Residents of a small community on the Midcoast are finally getting connected to high-speed broadband. It's part of a mostly privately funded project that's been years in the making. The community of Georgetown took it upon themselves to get connected and formally started connecting the first...
WGME
Proposed gender identity policy causes controversy in Oxford Hills
SOUTH PARIS (WGME)-- A proposed new policy over students' gender identity and what parents are told about it is creating controversy in Oxford Hills. The district is holding a public forum on this issue Tuesday night at the High School at 6 p.m. in response to community concerns. "We have...
