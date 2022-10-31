Read full article on original website
Did Lions Miss Out on Next Great Defensive Coordinator?
The Detroit Lions' defense has not improved much in 2022.
MLive.com
Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
Detroit Lions Have Fired Assistant Coach This Monday
The mess that is the Detroit Lions' defense is making a much-needed change this Monday. Dan Campbell and the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant following another abysmal defensive performance on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carved up the Lions' ...
Yardbarker
Grading the Trade: Minnesota Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Detroit Lions
The NFL keeps throwing surprises at us. The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline passed. It’s not often we see intradivisional trades go down. It’s even rarer to see it happen to one of the best young players at their position.
Why Vikings traded in-division for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
Here is why the Minnesota Vikings traded in-division for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions pulled off another stunning trade in-division, as former Iowa star tight end T.J. Hockenson is going to the Twin Cities at the NFL trade deadline. Not since Jimmy...
First Coast News
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
Track all of the rumors and news regarding the Lions and the NFL trade deadline here.
Lions injury report to start Week 9: 7 players out, 4 more limited in practice
The first official Detroit Lions practice participation injury report for Week 9 is another longer list of players than hoped for. As is becoming the custom for the injury-ravaged Lions, over 10 players on the 53-man roster were either out or limited in Wednesday’s session. Seven players sat out...
Kerryon Johnson on Lions' Trade: 'Oh They Just Really Giving Up'
Former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson reacts to his former team trading tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
What are the Vikings are getting in T.J. Hockenson w/Lions Wire
The Minnesota Vikings made a massive splash in acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions on Tuesday right before the trade deadline. He will slot in right away as the starting tight end with Irv Smith Jr. being placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for the next 8-10 weeks.
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field
Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew still limited in practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report had only one player on it last week: wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew, who sat out Weeks 7 and 8 due to a knee injury. Agnew, 27, was the only player listed again Wednesday as he is still limited in practice due to the injury.
