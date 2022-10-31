ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
WBAY Green Bay

SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN

A strong snowstorm has caused hazardous conditions for the western United States near the Rocky Mountains. This same system will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Before the system arrives, temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the lower to mid 70s with cooler temperatures near the lake shore due to a lake breeze. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south-southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. By late afternoon into evening hours, clouds will increase with isolated showers possible just after sunset.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS San Francisco

Sierra wintry conditions triggers 6 semitruck pileup on I-80

GOLD RANCH -- While a frigid cold front had moved out of the Bay Area Wednesday morning, it was still raising havoc in the Sierra where treacherous driving conditions led to a 7-vehicle pileup on I-80 near Gold Ranch.Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out that crews were on the scene assisting with at least two people who suffered injuries in the pre-dawn crash.Authorities said 6 big rigs and a vehicle were involved in the crash that has shut down lanes on I-80 in Nevada."No serious injuries reported," Truckee Meadows officials tweeted.  "Icy conditions from state line into Verdi. Expect...
NEVADA STATE
102.5 The Bone

NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought

Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially out West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
OREGON STATE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Southwest Utah, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations, and create pockets of blowing dust. A few power outages are possible.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
The Weather Channel

Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23

Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. seas 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican. Border and out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Narcity

2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods

British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone. The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
SFGate

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Much-needed Rain in Northwest To Continue Until Early November; Heavy Mountain Snow Also Expected

The latest weather forecast showed that much-needed rain would occur in Northeastern U.S, bringing a temperature cooldown after residents experienced warm weather. Meanwhile, the rain could also cause minor flooding, especially in coastal areas. The forecast noted that it would begin in early November. Residents could expect mountain snow in...
OREGON STATE

