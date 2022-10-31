Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale
The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
therealdeal.com
Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
therealdeal.com
Billy Macklowe lands $143M loan for Park Slope project
Billy Macklowe has plans and tenants in place for his Park Slope project. Now, he has construction financing, too. The William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners landed a $143 million loan for the development at 120 Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn, the New York Business Journal reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank provided the financing.
therealdeal.com
Izaki files condo plans for West 14th Street
A familiar condo developer plans a boutique building near the Village. Ron Izaki’s development firm, Izaki Group, revealed plans for a new residential building on the always-busy corner of West 14th Street and 6th Avenue. Izaki filed to build a 13-story residential building with 71 units to replace a...
therealdeal.com
iStar plans oceanfront development in Coney Island
Who’s afraid of Coney Island? Evidently, not iStar. The real estate investment trust, led by Jay Sugarman, has filed a new building application to replace a parking lot with a 217,000-square-foot building along the Brooklyn neighborhood’s famous boardwalk. If approved, the 23-story development would put 282 apartments next to the Coney Island Amphitheater and a block from the Atlantic Ocean.
therealdeal.com
Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
Eliot Spitzer wants to build New York’s next ultra-luxury condo on the Upper East Side. The former governor’s development firm, Spitzer Enterprises, filed plans for a 26-unit condominium building at 985 Fifth Avenue, between East 79th and East 80th streets. The 19-story, SLCE-designed project will replace a 46-unit rental built by Spitzer’s late father, Bernard Spitzer, in 1969.
therealdeal.com
Two more dev sites trade for $21M in Jersey City multifamily binge
Two more residential projects are coming to Jersey City as the city’s hot rental market continues to draw New York developers across the Hudson. Dan Hollander’s DHA Capital paid $6.5 million for a 31,000-square-foot development site at 70 Mallory Avenue on the city’s West Side, where it plans to build a six-story, 136-unit building with 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 53 parking spots, according to a permit application.
Commercial Observer
Financial Tenants and New Eatery Headed to 277 Park Avenue
A bevy of financial tenants, including M&T Bank and a new restaurant from chef David Burke, are headed to 277 Park Avenue. In the largest of the seven deals, M&T took 93,000 square feet on the 24th through 27th floors to relocate its regional headquarters from 350 Park Avenue in the first half of 2023, the New York Post first reported.
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: Top Manhattan neighborhoods for home sales
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. The top 10 Manhattan neighborhoods by home sales volume reached great heights, totaling $5.14 billion across...
therealdeal.com
Super supers: Ranking NYC’s top property management firms
In the four years since The Real Deal last ranked New York’s top property management firms, the industry that keeps the peace between residents and building owners has been through the wringer. From pandemic-related lockdowns, which emptied some buildings and triggered a transition to remote technology, to soaring rents...
Commercial Observer
Landlord Sues HPD for Allegedly Revoking 421a Tax Benefit Without Warning
The former owner of a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment building wants the city to pay its taxes, not the other way around. Landlord Grand Slam Brooklyn sued the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York City Department of Finance for allegedly revoking its lucrative 421a tax benefit at 276 Grand Street without proper warning, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York County Supreme Court.
therealdeal.com
Abraham Leifer faces foreclosure on Downtown Brooklyn hotel
UPDATED, Nov. 1, 5:25 p.m.: After five years, a 100-key hotel in Downtown Brooklyn is finally nearing completion. Unfortunately for its owners, it’s now facing foreclosure. Acres Capital seeks to foreclose on the equity interests in the 22-story hotel at 291 Livingston Street, alleging the hotel’s ownership group defaulted on a $29.7 million mortgage.
Commercial Observer
Valley National Bank Lends $32M on Resi Tower at Harlem NYCHA Site
Grid Group and its investment partner Lefkas Realty have sealed $32 million of construction financing to build a mixed-use residential tower development at a public housing site in West Harlem, according to property records. Valley National Bank supplied the loan for the partnership’s planned 26-story project on 1440 Amsterdam Avenue,...
multihousingnews.com
New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn
To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
therealdeal.com
Amazon takes 568K sf at Innovo, Square Mile’s Bronx industrial complex
Every day is Prime Day now at Andrew Chung’s Innovo Property Group and Square Mile Capital’s massive Bronx logistics center. Amazon signed a lease for 568,500 square feet at Innovo and Square Mile’s massive industrial complex at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, a company spokesperson told The Real Deal. The tech giant will occupy the first floor of the two-story, 1.07 million-square-foot property that was completed this year.
brickunderground.com
What Millennial renters want: Online rent payments, credit reporting, points, and Le Creuset cookware is nice too
Millennials are finding it much tougher to move from renter to homeowner than previous generations, especially in expensive New York City. But as the largest living generation in the U.S., their challenges are also driving change and having a transformative impact on how you rent. It makes sense that this...
therealdeal.com
NYC condos, co-ops face costly emissions bill
Mary Anne Rothman is concerned about Local Law 97 because it seems like nobody else is. The ambitious law, passed in 2019, sets greenhouse gas emission caps for buildings across New York City. The biggest carbon producers — around 5,400 buildings — have until 2024 to get under their emissions caps. The rest of the top 75 percent of emitters have until 2030.
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new store
Just a few weeks after Target opened their fourth Bronx location on Fordham Road, the popular big-box retailer has signed a lease at Bruckner Commons. The new 139,000 square foot store, which is slated to open by 2025, will occupy the space once home to K-Mart at the almost 400,000 square foot outdoor mall nestled between the Southeast Bronx neighborhoods of Unionport, Soundview, and Castle Hill joining ShopRite, Burlington, and dozens of other retailers.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Crown Heights tenants rally against apartment warehousing and unsafe conditions
CROWN HEIGHTS — Residents in central Brooklyn gathered around the apartment complex at 1392 Sterling Place Monday to protest various dangerous living conditions after being one year on rent strike. Some tenants vowed to pursue a takeover of the building through a housing cooperative. The building was acquired by...
Comments / 0