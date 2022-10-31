Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Unionville woman charged with assault, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon
A Unionville woman faces three felonies in Putnam County after allegedly punching a juvenile in the face and hitting a car with a baseball bat on October 31, 2922. Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Lynn Hunt has been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting.
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest
A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
Man who shot Randolph County deputy receives seven-year sentence
LINN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Moberly man faces a seven-year sentence for shooting a Randolph County Deputy. Jason Garner, 42, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to felony charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest by fleeing. The case was moved to Linn County on a venue change. On March 27, investigators arrested Garner after he attacked a woman The post Man who shot Randolph County deputy receives seven-year sentence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Trenton man charged with domestic assault
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after an incident on October 31st. The Trenton Police Department arrested 36-year-old Corey Allen Hines on November 1st. His bond is $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and...
northwestmoinfo.com
No Incidents Result From North Harrison School Lockdown
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department reports no charges have been filed at this time in connection with a call regarding a suspicious person in the North Harrison School Building which led to a lockdown on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office had responded to a call of a suspicious person in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Drivers Seriously Injured In Caldwell County Accident
Two drivers were seriously injured following an accident at a crossover intersection in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 57 year old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton was driving northbound in a crossover of U.S. 36 Highway and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon and pulled into the path of a vehicle heading westbound. 48 year old Tracy Connell of St Joseph was the driver of that vehicle. The front side of Connell’s vehicle hit the the passenger side of Schaefermeyer’s vehicle. Schaefermeyer’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway. Connell’s vehicle went off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests, one citation, and one theft. Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Colan Kelly Hanner of Creston at 307 N Maple Street for Disorderly Conduct-Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gestures. Officers transported Hanner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $300.00 cash bond. Police cited and released...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges
A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe woman was booked into the Harrison County Jail following her arrest for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders. Thirty-year-old Shelbi Lynn Shira was booked Tuesday afternoon following her arrest by Livingston County Deputies.
kchi.com
Carroll County Drug Arrest
A Richmond resident was arrested Monday in Carroll County. Thirty-four-year-old Molly S Carroll was arrested at about 3:24 pm by State Troopers in Carroll County. The arrest was for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and pills. She was taken to the Ray County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hamilton Police Chief Injured by Fleeing Suspect
HAMILTON, MO – A Hamilton woman is facing charges after an incident on Tuesday which left the Hamilton Police Chief with injuries. According to the Hamilton Police Department, 29-year old Madison Lowrey was contacted by law enforcement at the Supervision Services in reference to a Livingston County warrant. Officers say Lowrey ran from officers and got into a vehicle. It is alleged she then drove through the grass, knocking Chief April Melte to the ground with the vehicle. Chief Melte sustained cuts to her hand and knee from the incident.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations
A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Halloween
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 69 calls for service Monday, including providing assistance with traffic for BOOFEST in downtown Chillicothe. 7:54 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street & Mohawk Road for a two-vehicle accident. Both drivers were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further medical attention.
kttn.com
Bethany woman facing felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and harassment
A Bethany resident faces two felonies in Harrison County after allegedly operating a car without consent and breaking a window of a residence on October 28th. Thirty-six-year-old Devin Smithann Lacy has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and an initial court appearance is scheduled for October 31st.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
northwestmoinfo.com
City of Bethany Enacts Burn Ban
The City of Bethany has put a burn ban into effect beginning immediately. It is scheduled to be lifted Monday at 8am. The Harrison County Commissioners have stopped short of announcing a burn ban for Harrison County, but they are strongly discouraging open burning for the region at least through Thursday evening. Fire departments have been stressed in recent days due to the amount of dry fuels and windy conditions. Those same conditions are expected to continue on Thursday. There is a strong probability of rain in the weather forecast overnight Thursday night into Friday.
kchi.com
Arrest In Livingston County
One arrest is reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the local counties. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph P Anderson of Brookfield was arrested in Livingston County at about 10:23 am Friday for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and on a Caldwell County warrant for alleged no seat belt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 225 calls for service from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 07:32 a.m., Officers received a call about a vehicle that may have been struck in a parking lot in the 100 block of W Business 36. Officers are currently investigating. 11:22...
