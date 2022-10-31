Read full article on original website
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple injured in weekend crash in Mower County
(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Mower County on Saturday evening sent multiple people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:18 p.m., a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling southbound on Hwy 218 attempting to turn eastbound on 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township when it collided in the intersection with a 2021 Toyota Venza that was heading northbound on Hwy 218.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people are dead as the result of a wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities freeway Monday night. The State Patrol accident report says a Ford Fusion, driven by 46-year-old Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, entered eastbound I-694 from University Ave. then turned the vehicle westbound, driving against eastbound traffic. The Ford then collided head-on with a Lexus Rx, driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger of Mounds View, at Central Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.
2 Young Children Among 5 people Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Five people, including two young children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash last night near Austin. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:20 PM and involved an SUV and a minivan. The minivan, which was occupied by seven people, was traveling south on Highway 218 when the driver attempted to make a left turn and collided with the northbound SUV at an intersection about a mile south of Austin.
Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
No injuries reported from Rochester hotel fire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in a Rochester hotel. The Fire Department was called to the Broadway Plaza Hotel around 5:30 pm for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters investigated and say they found flames and smoke coming from a skyway wall on the second floor.
OCSO, District Attorney discuss updates on Olmsted County suspicious death case
OLMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
Man wanted in Missouri taken into custody after Mitchell Co. pursuit
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A wanted 30-year-old from Missouri was taken into custody Monday night following a foot pursuit in Mitchell County. Rocky Solenberg was wanted on a felony warrant and fled from authorities at 7:30 p.m. Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, St. Ansgar Police and the Osage Police...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
RPU responds to power pole on fire in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Utilities responded to an electric pole on fire in Southeast Rochester Monday afternoon. Crews responded to a neighborhood near the Rochester Pentecostal Church on Scheffield Lane SE around 1:40 p.m. Tony Benson with RPU said they are unaware...
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
