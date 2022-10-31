Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman injured in vehicle versus deer crash Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning in Mower County. According the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:42 a.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Arianna Caddell, 24, was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 in Racine Township when it struck a deer near mile point 27.
KIMT
1 injured Monday after vehicle strikes deer in Mower Co.
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured Monday morning when a vehicle struck a deer on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol said Arianna Caddell, 24, of Rochester, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was southbound on Highway 63 near mile marker 27 when she hit the deer.
KAAL-TV
Multiple injured in weekend crash in Mower County
(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Mower County on Saturday evening sent multiple people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:18 p.m., a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling southbound on Hwy 218 attempting to turn eastbound on 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township when it collided in the intersection with a 2021 Toyota Venza that was heading northbound on Hwy 218.
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
No injuries reported from Rochester hotel fire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in a Rochester hotel. The Fire Department was called to the Broadway Plaza Hotel around 5:30 pm for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters investigated and say they found flames and smoke coming from a skyway wall on the second floor.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
KIMT
OCSO, District Attorney discuss updates on Olmsted County suspicious death case
OLMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
KAAL-TV
Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
KIMT
Update on Suspicious Death Investigation
We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation. We're learning the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is meeting with district attorney Mark Ostrem about the case.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Meet the candidates for county sheriff
Family: Wife, BreAnna; daughters Ainslie (9) and Piper (6), and Boston terrier Stella (11) Education: Associates degree in Law Enforcement, Alexandria Technical College. Occupation: Goodhue County Emergency Management Director (deputy sheriff) Political experience: No prior political campaign experience. If elected, what are your top three priorities as Goodhue County sheriff?
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Fire Department responds to technical rescue on He Mni Can
At 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to He Mni Can, Barn Bluff, in Red Wing for a hiker who fell down an embankment off of the walking trail. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call...
myaustinminnesota.com
Red Flag Warning, burning restrictions announced for Freeborn County
Because of the dry vegetation, unusually warm temperatures and high winds that will be in southeastern Minnesota this afternoon, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the county is in a Red Flag Warning and, effective immediately, Freeborn County is also under a burning restriction. Freeborn County Sheriff...
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
KIMT
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
KIMT
Stewartville man accused of pulling out a gun is sentenced for assault
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence is handed down over a fight in Rochester that police say involved a gun. Shaun Declan Whitney, 26 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for the incident on January 7. Charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
KEYC
Benefit planned for Janesville man severely injured after accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A benefit is being held this week for a man who severely injured himself in a diving accident. Logan Nesset of Janesville broke multiple parts of the vertebra in his neck back in mid-July. Nesset has been in rehabilitation following his hospitalization. The money raised during...
KIMT
Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
