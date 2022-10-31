ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

KAAL-TV

Rochester woman injured in vehicle versus deer crash Monday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning in Mower County. According the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:42 a.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Arianna Caddell, 24, was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 in Racine Township when it struck a deer near mile point 27.
ROCHESTER, MN
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Multiple injured in weekend crash in Mower County

(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Mower County on Saturday evening sent multiple people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:18 p.m., a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling southbound on Hwy 218 attempting to turn eastbound on 29th Ave. SE in Austin Township when it collided in the intersection with a 2021 Toyota Venza that was heading northbound on Hwy 218.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

No injuries reported from Rochester hotel fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in a Rochester hotel. The Fire Department was called to the Broadway Plaza Hotel around 5:30 pm for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters investigated and say they found flames and smoke coming from a skyway wall on the second floor.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
FARIBAULT, MN
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Meet the candidates for county sheriff

Family: Wife, BreAnna; daughters Ainslie (9) and Piper (6), and Boston terrier Stella (11) Education: Associates degree in Law Enforcement, Alexandria Technical College. Occupation: Goodhue County Emergency Management Director (deputy sheriff) Political experience: No prior political campaign experience. If elected, what are your top three priorities as Goodhue County sheriff?
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Fire Department responds to technical rescue on He Mni Can

At 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to He Mni Can, Barn Bluff, in Red Wing for a hiker who fell down an embankment off of the walking trail. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call...
RED WING, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Red Flag Warning, burning restrictions announced for Freeborn County

Because of the dry vegetation, unusually warm temperatures and high winds that will be in southeastern Minnesota this afternoon, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the county is in a Red Flag Warning and, effective immediately, Freeborn County is also under a burning restriction. Freeborn County Sheriff...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Stewartville man accused of pulling out a gun is sentenced for assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence is handed down over a fight in Rochester that police say involved a gun. Shaun Declan Whitney, 26 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for the incident on January 7. Charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.
ROCHESTER, MN
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
KEYC

Benefit planned for Janesville man severely injured after accident

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A benefit is being held this week for a man who severely injured himself in a diving accident. Logan Nesset of Janesville broke multiple parts of the vertebra in his neck back in mid-July. Nesset has been in rehabilitation following his hospitalization. The money raised during...
JANESVILLE, MN
KIMT

Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
ROCKFORD, IA

