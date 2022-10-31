Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO