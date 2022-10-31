ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good News For Holiday Shopping

UNDATED (WJON News) - A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. A new survey by consulting firm Deloitte polled 452 shoppers in Minnesota. They found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same...
MINNESOTA STATE
See Rare Total Lunar Eclipse for First Time on Important Day in Minnesota!

Two total lunar eclipses in a year doesn't happen very often. Especially only a few months a part. The first total lunar eclipses we were able to enjoy in America was May 15-16. Now we have a second total lunar sky show of the year about to happen on Tuesday, November 8. Also an important day in Minnesota, or all over America, because it's election day!
MINNESOTA STATE
