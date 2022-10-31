Read full article on original website
Star Trek for potatoes: can a hi-tech farm save french fries from the climate crisis?
Against a backdrop of blue skies and autumn leaves that would make an Instagram filter blush, a group of agricultural postgraduate students at a New Brunswick farm are tinkering with technology they hope will one day help solve an existential crisis: how to save the world’s potatoes. The Canadian...
Good News For Holiday Shopping
UNDATED (WJON News) - A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. A new survey by consulting firm Deloitte polled 452 shoppers in Minnesota. They found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same...
Cheese? St. Cloud Sam’s Club Offering Unique Advent Calendar Option
An advent calendar is a great way to count down the days remaining until Christmas. When I was a little kid there were few things I loved more than the Advent Calendar my aunt would send me every year. Every day from December 1st to Christmas Eve I could open the little cardboard door and help myself to just a tiny morsel of chocolate.
WalMart Could Be Your Next Netflix “Binging” Hub
Love to binge your favorite show on Netflix? Want to be able to find everything you need for a great "binging" session all in one place? Soon, WalMart will have Netflix hubs in thousands of locations. These hubs will include basically everything you need when hanging out for a weekend...
Shane Co. Determined Minnesota’s Favorite Deep Fried Food is Onion Rings
At first glance, this headline seems to be a marketing ploy. Shane Co., "your friend in the diamond business", onion rings. It's all a little too on the nose. Shane Co., again the jewelry company, did a study of Google Trends to find every state's favorite fried food:. Using Google...
See Rare Total Lunar Eclipse for First Time on Important Day in Minnesota!
Two total lunar eclipses in a year doesn't happen very often. Especially only a few months a part. The first total lunar eclipses we were able to enjoy in America was May 15-16. Now we have a second total lunar sky show of the year about to happen on Tuesday, November 8. Also an important day in Minnesota, or all over America, because it's election day!
