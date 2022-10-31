ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram Confirms Outage Following Stream of User Suspensions

By Middays with Drew
 2 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

If you woke up to a significant loss in followers on Instagram or you received a suspension notification, you are not alone.

Instagram is aware of the issue and is investigating as some other issues include people receiving ‘user not found’ errors and being asked to provide feedback in order to log in.

Some users are seeing messages such as “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022” and “your account violated community guidelines.” The messages also said “if we can’t confirm your account, it will be permanently disabled.”

The app has received over 7,000 reports of outages.

Did this happen to you?

NFT sales are coming to Instagram

Meta’s latest plan to make Instagram better than TikTok? NFTs. In a press release, the company announced that it is bringing “digital collectibles” to the social media platform. Digital collectibles are really just NFTs, and Instagram says that select creators will soon be able to make and sell their own to their fans, whether it be on or off the platform. The toolkit will start with creators in the United States first and eventually expand to other countries.
Mix 107.9 Charlotte's Best Mix!

