Instagram Confirms Outage Following Stream of User Suspensions

If you woke up to a significant loss in followers on Instagram or you received a suspension notification, you are not alone.

Instagram is aware of the issue and is investigating as some other issues include people receiving ‘user not found’ errors and being asked to provide feedback in order to log in.

Some users are seeing messages such as “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022” and “your account violated community guidelines.” The messages also said “if we can’t confirm your account, it will be permanently disabled.”

The app has received over 7,000 reports of outages.

Did this happen to you?