Powerball ticket machines are up-and-running after a statewide glitch caused them to fail on Monday. Tonight's Powerball drawing offers the chance at a $1 billion jackpot. "There was a short time this morning where there was an issue with them printing, but now we're back in business," Ohio Lottery communications director Danielle Frizzi-Babb said.

