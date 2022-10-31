Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Powerball ticket machines back up after statewide glitch
Powerball ticket machines are up-and-running after a statewide glitch caused them to fail on Monday. Tonight's Powerball drawing offers the chance at a $1 billion jackpot. "There was a short time this morning where there was an issue with them printing, but now we're back in business," Ohio Lottery communications director Danielle Frizzi-Babb said.
Wednesday's drawing will be second-largest in Powerball history
People nationwide have come down with a burning case of jackpot fever and it’s easy to see why: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to historic heights of an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
