High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Time Is Not Real In New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
Lil Baby And Future Take New York City In “From Now On” Music Video
Lil Baby has released the official music video for “From Now On,” his latest collaboration with Future. In the clip, both rappers share a look at what it is like to spend a day in their designer shoes in the Denity-directed visual. In the video, the two Atlanta rappers bring their southern swagger to New York City. Lil Baby has his way at various boutiques and flaunts his unique street style. Together he and Future join a studio session with a cameo from Lil Uzi Vert. More from VIBE.comLil Baby's ‘It’s Only Me' Album Tops Billboard 200 ChartDon Omar And Akon's...
Playing the $1 billion Powerball is understandable, but beware, says expert
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — At $1 billion and counting, Monday’s Powerball lottery has one of the biggest jackpots ever. While everybody wants to win, the chances of doing so are infinitesimally small — 1 in 292 million. Still, as a lottery historian points out, purchasing one or two tickets is an inexpensive way to participate […]
Black bear spotted in Yonkers
YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — Residents spotted a black bear in Yonkers, police said Monday. The bear sightings were reported in the Lawrence Park neighborhood near Essex Place and Rockledge Road, officials said. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098. People […]
Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1.2 billion before Wednesday night’s drawing, the second-largest total in the lottery’s history. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2X. The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. […]
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
Take 5 lottery ticket worth $20,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Saturday was a lucky day for New York. In addition to four winning Powerball tickets, a Take 5 ticket worth $20,297.00 was bought in Brooklyn. The top-prize winning ticket was sold at Broadway Mini Market Deli Corp located at 403 Broadway. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. […]
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
The Countdown: Police shootings in Newark, Brooklyn
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow breaking news on two police shootings, one in Newark and another in Brooklyn.
New Bronx building offers 277 affordable housing units
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of New York City families now have an affordable place to live, all thanks to a new development in the Bronx built by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation. Brandon Rosado, 25, is single dad who used to live at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx. After […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
UPS looking to hire thousands of seasonal workers in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those looking to pocket some extra money before Christmas, UPS is hiring thousands of New Yorkers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The company is searching for at least 3,000 seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers in the New York City area, a spokesperson said. Interested applicants can […]
cheddar.com
The Secrets Of NYC's Fake Buildings
Why does New York City have so many fake buildings? What’s their purpose? We looked into it. We use cookies and similar technologies on this site to collect identifiers, such as IP address, and cookie and device IDs as described in our Privacy Policy.
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
