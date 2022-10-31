Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Celebrates the Return of its Reimagined Bacara Wine Tasting Room
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (November 1, 2022) – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the debut of its reimagined Bacara Wine Tasting Room, bringing forth the finest of Central Coast wines in the warm setting of the hotel’s beloved tasting room space. The new Bacara Wine Tasting Room features a curated menu of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. The new Tasting Room also invites regionally based winemakers to interact with guests daily and further enrich their connection to the Central Coast’s bounty of fine wine.
Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)
As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
Santa Barbara Independent
Barbara ‘Bobbi’ Didier
Barbara Jean Stevenson Didier died on April 20, 2022 at the age of 67. She leaves behind a better world for having graced the earth. There is much to be said about this special and multi-talented business, community, and family leader. She would want you to know she had a kind heart, a spiritual relationship, and a loving family.
Santa Barbara Independent
Douglas Peter Nelson
We are sad to announce the passing of Douglas Peter Nelson (aka Dirty Doug) of Santa Barbara. He died at age 66 on September 11, 2022 of natural causes. Doug was quite a character known both around Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. He also had spent many years in Palm Desert and Lake Tahoe. Doug had a rough exterior but once you got to know him you would see his big heart. Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Rincon Beach Shack (Bates Rd.)
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Rescue Mission will celebrate the holiday with homeless guests and community members in need in its decorated and festive dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street. The staff and men in the Mission’s 12-month Drug and Alcohol Residential Treatment Program plan to serve over 300 meals.
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative Selects Sites to Become Resilience Hubs
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Regional Climate Collaborative (Collaborative) is pleased to announce three sites selected to participate in the Resilience Hubs program. A resilience hub is a community-serving facility that can coordinate resource distribution and services before, during and/or after a natural hazard event.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lucille Tico
Lucille (Lu) Warner Tico was the best kind of legend. Singular yet interconnected, gentle yet strong; giving, wise, utterly irreplaceable. Born into a set of premature twins at Cottage Hospital on July 10, 1932, Lu and Carolyn Warner’s journey began with a jolt: their mother, Virginia Warner, passed away in childbirth. In a tradition of resilience and benevolence that would go on to emerge through Lu’s own life, Helen “Lollie” Warner–Virginia’s teenage sister–adopted the twins with their older sister, Celia, who was not yet two years old. She raised all three girls with the help of their maternal grandmother, Nelle Warner, thus beginning a legacy of strong women who used the challenges of life to connect more deeply, to empathize, and to lean in.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Grapples with How to Cut Multimillion-Dollar Baby in Half
A friendly but pointed game of tug-of-war played out this Tuesday at the city’s Finance Committee, with members Eric Friedman, Meagan Harmon, and Randy Rowse grappling with how to spend a $14.6 million surplus in Santa Barbara’s budget. “It’s a good problem to have,” said Friedman.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Jorgia Bordofsky: 1942-2022
Jorgia Bordofsky died on September 28, “heading off to the happy hunting grounds,” as she liked to say. Never mind a little cultural appropriation; this turquoise-wearing Freedom Rider had earned a pass with a lifetime of bona fides. The oldest of four children, Jorgia grew up in Los...
Santa Barbara Independent
M.A. Rasmussen
M.A. Rasmussen died in September at the age of 87. She lived a jam packed life – full of interests and adventures that spanned decades and locales. She was a dynamic and creative soul – and it seemed everything she turned her attention to was an outlet for her creativity.
Santa Barbara Independent
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
Santa Barbara Independent
Carl Westfall
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Carl Lawrence Westfall (also known as Pudge, Flucky or Chief) on September 23, 2022. Carl was born to Ruby Edna Davis and Carl Lorraine Westfall on December 23, 1938 in Santa Maria, California. He lived most of his elementary school years in Santa Maria, attended middle school in Carpinteria and High School in Santa Barbara. In 1957, he graduated from Santa Barbara High School.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review: Carla Morrison Takes Us on a Music Journey at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Carla Morrison’s performance transcended language and lyrics and left members of the audience from all backgrounds alike floored as they were brought on a journey through love, grief, and finally, to happiness. Morrison was accompanied on stage at Campbell Hall by band members Alejandro Jiménez, Daniel Fraire, and Samuel...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tri-County Produce Property Sells for $9.7 Million
John Dixon, proprietor of Tri-County Produce since 1985, has broadened the ownership of the 1.35 acres the 46-year-old market sits on and added a trio of real-estate investors who paid $9.7 million, he confirmed on Tuesday. In an official statement, Dixon said he’d added partners “to help me figure out what is the next best step,” adding that “I have not sold the Tri-County Produce business.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, the Nation’s Top-Ranked Social Work Scholar in Aging and Expert in Long-Term Care Joins Dream Foundation
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. –– Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Social Work and Public Health has joined the National Board of Directors for Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Dr. Zimmerman will work closely with staff, serve as a valuable advisor to program services, and bring awareness to end-of-life, palliative care, and long-term care organizations based on her extensive knowledge and networking.
Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level. A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
All quiet (relatively speaking!) in Isla Vista over Halloween weekend
It was once one of the biggest annual unsanctioned, unsponsored Halloween events on the West Coast, attracting tens of thousands of teens and young adults to Santa Barbara County. But, efforts to keep the street parties in check once again worked this this year. In 2002, 103 people were arrested,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mary Louise Mendoza
Mary Louise Mendoza, beloved mother, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in 1933 and lived to be 89 years old. Mary was the daughter of Daniel and Elisa Mendoza from Santa Barbara, California. She loved the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival is Back
After a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival is back for its fifth year, with a packed lineup of 13 fantastic movies in just five days, November 2-6. This carefully hand-picked selection of films celebrates Jewish culture and community, and will be accompanied by an opening night reception, a number of expert panel discussions, and a musical performance by blues artist Saul Kaye.
Comments / 0