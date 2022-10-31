Lucille (Lu) Warner Tico was the best kind of legend. Singular yet interconnected, gentle yet strong; giving, wise, utterly irreplaceable. Born into a set of premature twins at Cottage Hospital on July 10, 1932, Lu and Carolyn Warner’s journey began with a jolt: their mother, Virginia Warner, passed away in childbirth. In a tradition of resilience and benevolence that would go on to emerge through Lu’s own life, Helen “Lollie” Warner–Virginia’s teenage sister–adopted the twins with their older sister, Celia, who was not yet two years old. She raised all three girls with the help of their maternal grandmother, Nelle Warner, thus beginning a legacy of strong women who used the challenges of life to connect more deeply, to empathize, and to lean in.

