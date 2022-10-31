ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

NJ man, 70, charged with DWI after striking sanitation worker, nearly runs over sergeant

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeY9t_0itGlFLW00

BAYONNE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 70-year-old New Jersey man was charged with a DWI after he struck a sanitation worker and then nearly hit a police sergeant as he tried to flee Friday morning, police said.

James Cooper pinned the worker between his vehicle and the garbage truck on West 48th Street between Broadway and Avenue C, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato told NJ.com .

Police said he then backed up and offered money to the victim for the crash. However, the victim refused, and Cooper then began his attempts to flee.

A sergeant was on patrol on West 48th Street when he was stopped by one of the victim's co-workers, who said the driver was trying to flee.

Amato said the sergeant commanded the 70-year-old to stop when he noticed him trying to flee.

Cooper allegedly disobeyed the orders and continued driving, nearly mowing down the sergeant with his car and forcing him to leap out of the way.

After an investigation, Cooper was identified as the driver. He was arrested at his home after undergoing field sobriety tests.

Cooper has also been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function and compounding for offering the victim money to not report the incident.

The sanitation worker was hospitalized after suffering minor injuries to his legs and abdomen.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police carry out gunman that shot two Newark Police officers

Newark,NJ (PBN) Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to a nearby building, according to police and law enforcement officials. Kendall Howard, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say

An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Senior Citizen Arrested For DWI, Fleeing Scene of Auto Accident Which Pinned Garbage Truck Worker

70-year old James S. Cooper of West 49th Street in Bayonne was arrested by Bayonne Police on Friday, October 28, 2022 near his home. According to Captain Eric Amato, at 10:35 am, a Sergeant on patrol in the area of West 48th Street monitored a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of 26 West 48th Street. Simultaneously, he was flagged down by an individual who alerted the Sergeant that his co-worker, who was actively collecting garbage, was struck by a vehicle which was currently attempting to flee the scene.
BAYONNE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say

A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
6abc

2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A neighborhood in Newark remains on lockdown after two police officers were shot and wounded by a gunman, who retreated into a building and then escaped Tuesday night. Reports of the incident started to come in around 2 p.m. Tuesday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor...
NEWARK, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy