NJ man, 70, charged with DWI after striking sanitation worker, nearly runs over sergeant

BAYONNE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 70-year-old New Jersey man was charged with a DWI after he struck a sanitation worker and then nearly hit a police sergeant as he tried to flee Friday morning, police said.

James Cooper pinned the worker between his vehicle and the garbage truck on West 48th Street between Broadway and Avenue C, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato told NJ.com .

Police said he then backed up and offered money to the victim for the crash. However, the victim refused, and Cooper then began his attempts to flee.

A sergeant was on patrol on West 48th Street when he was stopped by one of the victim's co-workers, who said the driver was trying to flee.

Amato said the sergeant commanded the 70-year-old to stop when he noticed him trying to flee.

Cooper allegedly disobeyed the orders and continued driving, nearly mowing down the sergeant with his car and forcing him to leap out of the way.

After an investigation, Cooper was identified as the driver. He was arrested at his home after undergoing field sobriety tests.

Cooper has also been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function and compounding for offering the victim money to not report the incident.

The sanitation worker was hospitalized after suffering minor injuries to his legs and abdomen.