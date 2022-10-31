Read full article on original website
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
UPDATE: Here are the Powerball jackpot numbers drawn Wednesday night
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:16 p.m. The Powerball numbers drawn tonight are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball No. 23. Today, you could be lucky enough to become a billionaire since the Powerball’s jackpot drawing is tonight and the prize is the second largest in history.
‘Minor blip;’ Ohio Lottery says issue temporarily impacted sales of Powerball tickets Monday
DAYTON — A statewide issue plagued some Ohioans looking to purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of Monday’s drawing. News Center 7 received reports just after noon on Monday that a number of Greene County locations were unable to process Powerball tickets. >> How much money will you get...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Arcade hosts annual 'Holly Days' event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - For the second year in a row, the Dayton Arcade will host its popular holiday celebration. Holly Days was first held in 1992 and 1993 at the Arcade by the City of Dayton. The event featured merchants, holiday décor, and plenty of entertainment. It was estimated that around 150,000 Daytonians visited the Arcade during these early events.
Scammers messing with your mail, your life - Thursday at 5pm on News Center 7
DAYTON — How could your mail end up hundreds of miles away in another state?. This scam could put not just your personal mail and identity at risk, but your health too. News Center 7 shows you the mail fraud you need to watch out for. Make sure to watch this important investigation Thursday on News Center 7 beginning at 5pm.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Marion’s Piazza remains pizza champion during year of change
Marion’s Piazza was recognized as the Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner and the restaurant that has the Best Square-Cut Pizza in this year’s Best of Dayton contest. The results come nearly two months after Marion’s Piazza President and CEO Roger Glass passed away. Glass...
dayton.com
October business news in Dayton: 1 opening, 1 closing, 1 move, 7 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. OHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs about 50 minutes from Dayton. Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a...
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
Dayton men’s basketball announces game times for upcoming season
DAYTON — The University of Dayton has finalized the game times for the entire 2022-23 men’s basketball season. The start times for the first four games of the season are as follows:. Monday, November 7 vs Lindenwood, 7 pm (UD Arena) Friday, November 11 vs SMU, 7 pm...
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
dayton.com
Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Taco Street founder Anthony Thomas has entered final negotiations to open another restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District. “Details are under lock and key until the paperwork is signed, but it’s safe to say Anthony Thomas is a driving force in the revitalization and positive momentum in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood for the long haul,” a press release from Dillin Corp. said.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
CareFlight called after Greenville motorcycle accident
Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.
I Love Dayton: Woodland Cemetery preserving Dayton’s past
At 181 years old, Woodland Cemetery is one of the oldest nonprofits in Ohio and the keeper of Dayton's history.
Daily Advocate
Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127
GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an...
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
Clark County Solid Waste, Food Bank team up to hold recycling event this month
SPRINGFIELD — Later this month, the Clark County Solid Waste District and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties are teaming up to hold a free recycling event that will benefit the hungry and the planet. During America Recycles Day on November 17, televisions can...
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
