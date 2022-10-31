ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dayton247now.com

Dayton Arcade hosts annual 'Holly Days' event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - For the second year in a row, the Dayton Arcade will host its popular holiday celebration. Holly Days was first held in 1992 and 1993 at the Arcade by the City of Dayton. The event featured merchants, holiday décor, and plenty of entertainment. It was estimated that around 150,000 Daytonians visited the Arcade during these early events.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

Taco Street founder Anthony Thomas has entered final negotiations to open another restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District. “Details are under lock and key until the paperwork is signed, but it’s safe to say Anthony Thomas is a driving force in the revitalization and positive momentum in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood for the long haul,” a press release from Dillin Corp. said.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua

PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
PIQUA, OH
Daily Advocate

Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed an...
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
DAYTON, OH

