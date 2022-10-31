Read full article on original website
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
The Conners Sounds Like It Might Be Following The Goldbergs By Killing A Character Off
The Conners could be the second Wednesday night ABC comedy to kill off a character in this Fall TV season.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Jennifer Coolidge wants The Watcher season 2 to get revenge on her character: 'Karen needs to be punished'
Could the notorious 657 Boulevard be going back on the market?. While the real family it was based on didn't watch The Watcher, so many others did that it landed as Netflix's top English-language series two weeks in a row. There's no word yet on a second season, but if the show does return Jennifer Coolidge wants her aptly-named real estate agent Karen to get a dose of karma.
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' 22 years later
"Gilmore Girls" premiered 22 years ago and launched many of its leading cast members to fame. Stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Melissa McCarthy all went on to successful acting careers. Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki have both found success on hit TV shows.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.” The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made...
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
THT's Season 5 Finale Promo Is Basically A Giant Warning Sign
Since June’s escape from Gilead in the middle of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, the series has taken a significant step away from the tropes that dominated the first three seasons. The plot lines set in Canada, where both June and Serena Joy now reside, have focused on the two women’s complicated relationship, while things in Gilead have also changed considerably. However, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 finale promo suggests this bifurcated world of Americans-in-Canada versus Gilead is about to come to a head.
Disney+'s November Lineup Is Full Of Nostalgia
Disney+ may not have the sheer scale of monthly releases of its main competitor, Netflix. But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. There’s always something worth anticipating between the long-awaited sequels and prequels, brand-new movies, and nostalgic titles from yesteryear. So, what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2022? A little bit of everything, including a lot of throwback faves.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
Jared Padalecki Plans to Somehow Appear in 'Walker' Prequel 'Independence'
It might not have been that long ago we heard of the return of the prequel series Walker Independence at the CW. While we enjoy the release of the Walker spinoff series, we are getting new and relevant information as to whom we might expect to see play a role in the ongoing series. Jared Padalecki, who starred in the original Walker series, and also executive produce the series, is looking to see his role further expanded on the project.
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 — promos for next episode and everything we know about the Christopher Meloni-led series
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 is officially in full swing. Here’s everything we know about the crime drama.
