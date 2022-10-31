Read full article on original website
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.
Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk ‘Fully-Formed Piece of S–t’ After Spreading Paul Pelosi Conspiracy
Just days into Elon Musk’s Twitter reign and things are already heating up on the “hellscape” as Jimmy Kimmel called Musk a “fully-formed piece of shit” after the Chief Twit pushed a conspiracy theory about the assault on Paul Pelosi. Soon after the incident at Nancy Pelosi’s home, “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result,” as Hillary Clinton tweeted. While perhaps taking a break from planning the mass layoffs, Musk responded to Clinton’s tweet by positing that “There is a tiny possibility there...
Musk tweets at Hillary Clinton, suggesting conspiracy surrounding Paul Pelosi attack
Elon Musk on Sunday responded to a tweet by Hillary Clinton tying an assault on Paul Pelosi to Republican rhetoric by espousing a conspiracy theory surrounding the circumstances of the incident. A 42-year-old man allegedly broke into the San Francisco home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, Paul...
Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi’s Attack
Elon Musk took over Twitter this week and promised to make the social media platform the place to go for free speech. The tech boss raised eyebrows after he tweeted, then deleted, a tweet that amplified an unfounded claim around Paul Pelosi’s brutal attack. Hillary Clinton’s verified Twitter account tweeted an article to a Los Angeles Times story about the suspect that attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home. “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them...
Twitter erupts as Elon Musk shares conspiracy theory on Pelosi home break-in
Self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" Elon Musk sent Twitter into an uproar after sharing a conspiracy theory about the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) home in San Francisco, which left her husband, Paul, hospitalized.
Trump joins GOP chorus of conspiracy theories on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘The whole thing is crazy’
Man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's house wanted to hold her hostage and 'break her kneecaps'. Donald Trump has joined a chorus of GOP voices promoting a flurry of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories around the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The former president began airing the controversial remarks...
The Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Theories Are an Embarrassment for the Right
What happened to Paul Pelosi—a vile assault at the hands of a crazy person—is not exactly a mystery. Nor is it a laughing matter. So why are various conservative personalities, including former President Donald Trump, pretending otherwise?. "It's weird things going on in that household in the last...
Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence
The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
Congressman tweets, deletes baseless conspiracy theory mocking Nancy, Paul Pelosi
Higgins tweeted a picture of Nancy Pelosi and left a caption mocking the family over the attack.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the top Democrat’s office.
Suspect in Pelosi attack had a dark internet presence
Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) David DePape, the 42-year-old man...
Elon Musk tweets misinformation about Paul Pelosi
It's been just two days since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. Already, the billionaire businessman is using the platform to spread misinformation to his 112 million followers — about the biggest U.S. news of the weekend. Driving the news: Early on Sunday, Musk cited a widely discredited website that...
Cheney calls GOP mocking of Paul Pelosi attack ‘disgraceful’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said it is “disgraceful” for some Republicans to be mocking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), after he was violently attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home last week. Cheney, speaking with journalist Judy Woodruff at an event...
GOP strategist says the party deserves blame for wave of hatred that led to attack on Pelosi's husband
In an MSNBC interview, veteran strategist Doug Here discussed how the GOP had long cast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a hate figure.
Just days after buying Twitter, Elon Musk fuels a surge in misinformation on the service about the Pelosi attack
Within hours of the attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories deflecting blame for the assault on the husband of U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi were already swirling online. It didn’t matter that authorities said Paul Pelosi was alone when the suspect broke into the couple’s San Francisco home. Or that investigators said they didn’t believe the two men knew one another.
Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ in California Home Break-in
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, the California lawmaker’s office said in a statement. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” a spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”
Trump Won’t Stop Boosting Debunked Conspiracy Theories About Pelosi Attack
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday boosted wild conspiracy theories about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just hours after the FBI filed court documents that directly debunked those same bogus allegations. “You hear the same things I do,” Trump said in an interview Tuesday with...
Twitter will let government accounts keep their blue ticks for free under Elon Musk's new paid verification plans, report says
Musk's plan to charge for verification has drawn backlash from those who believe it could lead to an increase in misinformation on Twitter.
