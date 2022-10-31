ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk ‘Fully-Formed Piece of S–t’ After Spreading Paul Pelosi Conspiracy

Just days into Elon Musk’s Twitter reign and things are already heating up on the “hellscape” as Jimmy Kimmel called Musk a “fully-formed piece of shit” after the Chief Twit pushed a conspiracy theory about the assault on Paul Pelosi. Soon after the incident at Nancy Pelosi’s home, “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result,” as Hillary Clinton tweeted. While perhaps taking a break from planning the mass layoffs, Musk responded to Clinton’s tweet by positing that “There is a tiny possibility there...
Deadline

Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi’s Attack

Elon Musk took over Twitter this week and promised to make the social media platform the place to go for free speech. The tech boss raised eyebrows after he tweeted, then deleted, a tweet that amplified an unfounded claim around Paul Pelosi’s brutal attack. Hillary Clinton’s verified Twitter account tweeted an article to a Los Angeles Times story about the suspect that attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home. “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them...
AL.com

Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence

The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
Mother Jones

Paul Pelosi

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the top Democrat’s office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Salon

Suspect in Pelosi attack had a dark internet presence

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) David DePape, the 42-year-old man...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Elon Musk tweets misinformation about Paul Pelosi

It's been just two days since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. Already, the billionaire businessman is using the platform to spread misinformation to his 112 million followers — about the biggest U.S. news of the weekend. Driving the news: Early on Sunday, Musk cited a widely discredited website that...
Fortune

Just days after buying Twitter, Elon Musk fuels a surge in misinformation on the service about the Pelosi attack

Within hours of the attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories deflecting blame for the assault on the husband of U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi were already swirling online. It didn’t matter that authorities said Paul Pelosi was alone when the suspect broke into the couple’s San Francisco home. Or that investigators said they didn’t believe the two men knew one another.
US News and World Report

Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ in California Home Break-in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, the California lawmaker’s office said in a statement. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” a spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy