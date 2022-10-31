ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 9

Rusty Thompson
2d ago

Help, Mississippi is not better in any district or county, we need help to feed our citizens now, ok to help others, but YOU will be judged for not helping the poor & the children. Does a Millstone around your neck sound right, quit playing, Forever is a long time, Repent!!!

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Louisiana US House challenger's ad shows her giving birth

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join the race in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that ended constitutional protections for abortion. The 75-second video documents Darling traveling from her family farm in St. Tammany parish in September to a hospital, where she grips the side of a bed while in labor. “I wanted to share that...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor seeks $240M in aid for economic project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that he will ask legislators to approve about $240 million in state incentives for an economic development project in the northern part of the state. The Republican governor declined to name the company, saying he had signed a nondisclosure agreement. “Once we get through the legislative process and once we get final agreements signed, we will announce that the deal is done,” he said during a news conference. Reeves said the company is large and “has a long history of success.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KNOE TV8

Sen. Kennedy, Rep. Letlow hold campaign rally in Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) and Louisiana Senator John Kennedy held a campaign rally in Bastrop on October 24. “I’m playing against par, man,” Kennedy (R) told KNOE. “I’m running on my record, and I’m very proud of it.”. “I want the...
BASTROP, LA
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty

Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
GREENVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe

A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi’s capital city to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said in his July ruling. Reeves also wrote that cell doors did not lock and that a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Mardi Gras Indians.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Highest rated beer in Mississippi

If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy