Rusty Thompson
2d ago
Help, Mississippi is not better in any district or county, we need help to feed our citizens now, ok to help others, but YOU will be judged for not helping the poor & the children. Does a Millstone around your neck sound right, quit playing, Forever is a long time, Repent!!!
Louisiana US House challenger's ad shows her giving birth
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join the race in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that ended constitutional protections for abortion. The 75-second video documents Darling traveling from her family farm in St. Tammany parish in September to a hospital, where she grips the side of a bed while in labor. “I wanted to share that...
Emmett Till Statue Stands Tall In Mississippi Near Area Where He Was Abducted and Lynched
A new statue dedicated to Emmett Till and the civil rights movement was revealed Friday by the Mississippi community. The dedication of Till’s statue took place in Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park, near the area where the 14-year-old was abducted and lynched by white men for allegedly flirting and offending a white woman in a grocery store in 1955.
Mississippi governor seeks $240M in aid for economic project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that he will ask legislators to approve about $240 million in state incentives for an economic development project in the northern part of the state. The Republican governor declined to name the company, saying he had signed a nondisclosure agreement. “Once we get through the legislative process and once we get final agreements signed, we will announce that the deal is done,” he said during a news conference. Reeves said the company is large and “has a long history of success.”
Sen. Kennedy, Rep. Letlow hold campaign rally in Bastrop
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) and Louisiana Senator John Kennedy held a campaign rally in Bastrop on October 24. “I’m playing against par, man,” Kennedy (R) told KNOE. “I’m running on my record, and I’m very proud of it.”. “I want the...
Lumumba, Reeves continue to point fingers as Congress calls for probe of Jackson water spending
About a month removed from a unified effort to lift Jackson out of its water crisis, city and state officials continue to trade public jabs, with the future of the water system on the line. Meanwhile, the federal government is now tackling the crisis on multiple fronts, with members of...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
Emmett Till Statue Unveiled In Mississippi, Not Far From A Confederate Monument
A statue of Emmett Till was unveiled in Greenwood, Mississippi, not far from where he was brutally killed in 1955. The post Emmett Till Statue Unveiled In Mississippi, Not Far From A Confederate Monument appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Mississippi detective killed in the line of duty
Greenville Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed Tuesday during what’s been described as a “big shootout” between two males. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the probe into the death this week of a Black female detective with the Greenville Police Department, WAPT reports. The Clarion-Ledger reports...
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till
Powerball jackpot: No winning jackpot tickets sold in Mississippi
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi’s capital city to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said in his July ruling. Reeves also wrote that cell doors did not lock and that a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
Rev. Charles Southall III Admits To Defrauding Louisiana Church Of $900,000
On Tuesday (October 18), Rev. Charles Southall III conceded to defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he then used for personal gain. According to NOLA.com, the 64-year-old, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for...
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Mardi Gras Indians.
Highest rated beer in Mississippi
If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by […]
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
Trump attorneys thought Clarence Thomas was 'only chance' to block certification of 2020 election: Report
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys thought Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be their "only chance" at thwarting President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, according to emails from Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort...
Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues delivering for Louisiana communities.
