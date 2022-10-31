ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Kings-Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings.

On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Sacramento Kings in North Carolina, but for the game they will remain without their best player.

All-Star LaMelo Ball has been ruled out with the ankle injury that has kept him out of the first six games of the season.

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Monday."

Even without Ball, the Hornets have managed to start the season a respectable 3-3.

In their most recent game, they beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in overtime by a score of 120-113.

Former 9th overall pick Dennis Smith Jr. has stepped up as the team's starting point guard, and he is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 assists per contest.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest last season, and he made the NBA All-Star Game at just 20 years old.

Without him in the lineup, they do not have a very good team, so while they have done okay so far, they will need him back soon.

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 1-4 record in their first five games.

On Saturday evening, they knocked off Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to win their first game of the season.

They have a talented roster that features De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but they have struggled to start the season.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the entire league.

