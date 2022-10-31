ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

Arkansas Football Preview: Q&A with Curtis Wilkerson of HawgSports

Liberty (7-1) is back in action Saturday afternoon as the Flames travel to play at Arkansas (5-3) for a 4:00 p.m. EST kickoff against the Razorbacks. To help us get a preview of what to expect from Arkansas, we caught up with Curtis Wilkerson, who covers Arkansas for HawgSports.com. What...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
aseaofred.com

National Pundits Predict Liberty at Arkansas

No. 23 Liberty and Arkansas will meet on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas in a game televised on the SEC Network at 4:00 p.m. EST. We round up national pundits’ predictions of the game outcome below. Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports both predict an Arkansas win...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
aseaofred.com

ASOR Prop Bets – Liberty at Arkansas

Flames football is back! Fresh off a bye week and a historical win, the Liberty Flames are looking to beat Arkansas in Fayetteville as 14-point underdogs. The #23 Flames are back in the Top 25 polls for the first time since 2020 and are looking to improve to 8-1 on the season. Congrats to Mike Schlittler, who won the BYU prop bet challenge. Mike got 7/10 correct as well as the total score tiebreaker! Let’s take a look at our current Top 10 in our season-long grand tally.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021

Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
BELLA VISTA, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Long road to recovery ahead for 12-year-old seriously injured on Grove hayride

TULSA, Okla. — The grandmother of a 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured after falling off a hayride near Grove said her granddaughter has a long road to recovery. Vinalee Follmuth turned 12 last Wednesday. Her grandmother, Patti Wofford, said she got Follmuth a giraffe onesie for her birthday because she loves giraffes. Follmuth also loves the outdoors and arts and crafts.
GROVE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy