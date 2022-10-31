Flames football is back! Fresh off a bye week and a historical win, the Liberty Flames are looking to beat Arkansas in Fayetteville as 14-point underdogs. The #23 Flames are back in the Top 25 polls for the first time since 2020 and are looking to improve to 8-1 on the season. Congrats to Mike Schlittler, who won the BYU prop bet challenge. Mike got 7/10 correct as well as the total score tiebreaker! Let’s take a look at our current Top 10 in our season-long grand tally.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO