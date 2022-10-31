Read full article on original website
Related
tobaccoreporter.com
Sri Lanka Mulls Cigarette Price Increase
Sri Lanka may increase the price of cigarettes as part of its upcoming budget, according to the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA), reports Sri Lanka Mirror. A suggestions has also been put forward to ban the retail sale of single cigarettes in Sri Lanka. The objective of this proposal is to reduce the number of people who smoke.
tobaccoreporter.com
Think Tank Publishes Alternative Smoking Strategy
Ahead of the Nov. 3 parliamentary debate on the independent review of smokefree 2030 policies, the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA) has published an alternative strategy to reduce the smoking rate in England, titled The Alternative Smoke-Free 2030 Plan. This approach stands in contrast with the recent Khan Review, which...
tobaccoreporter.com
‘Reduced Nicotine Decreases Smoking in the Depressed’
Lowering the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to nonaddictive levels may reduce smoking without worsening mental health in smokers with mood or anxiety disorders, according to Penn State College of Medicine and Harvard Medical School researchers. They said reducing nicotine content in cigarettes could also lessen addiction, lower exposure to toxicants and increase a smoker’s chances of quitting.
tobaccoreporter.com
Smoking Prevalence Halved Since 2009
The smoking prevalence in Russia nearly halved between 2009 and 2021, reports Interfax,, citing Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. “Tobacco consumption among adults went down from 39.5 percent in 2009 to 20 percent in 2021,” Murashko told participants in a recent public health forum. The news comes as multinationals are...
tobaccoreporter.com
Researchers Detect Flavors in ‘Tobacco’ Liquids
E-liquids marketed as tobacco-flavored contain higher levels of sweet and fruit-flavored chemicals today than they did a decade ago, according to a new study published on Nov. 3 in a special supplement to Tobacco Control. This recent development coincides with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s ban on the sale...
Comments / 0