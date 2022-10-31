Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Related
Mini-Fridge: Cowboys Micah Parsons Wants Shot at New Position, More TDs?
Micah Parsons could follow in the footsteps of William "Refrigerator" Perry and earn running back reps.
Bears QB Justin Fields made a hilariously athletic leap over Micah Parsons and gave the Cowboys an easy touchdown in the process
Justin Fields jumped to avoid hitting Micah Parsons after a turnover, when hitting Micah Parsons was the one thing he had to do.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick. The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed...
Cowboys NFL Trade Rumors: Brandin Cooks of Texans Tied to Dallas; Jerry Jones' 'Itch' - Live-Blog Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott teases Thanksgiving throwback uniforms
The Dallas Cowboys will pay homage to past teams Thanksgiving with throwback uniforms against the New York Giants. Ezekiel Elliott teased them on social media.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals new approach to NFL trade deadline after Week 8 win
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sparked frustration a few weeks ago when he downplayed any speculation that the franchise would
Texans vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts & 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans will look to pull off the upset of the season on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Eagles-Texans
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel down south to Houston to play the Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup. Philly is on a seven-game winning streak to start their 2022 campaign, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a balanced attack on both sides of the ball. Houston (1-5-1) is...
FOX Sports
Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans
PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
Yardbarker
Prime Picks and Props for TNF Week 9: Eagles vs Texans
Week 9 of Thursday Night Football Prime Picks and Props focuses on the 7-0, undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and the 1-5-1 Houston Texans. Hopefully, this installment does better than last week, and curbs a disturbing trend of poor results. It’ll be difficult considering this game features a two-touchdown spread, but let’s give it a shot.
College football picks against the spread for Week 10
It's not often you get a 1 vs. 2 matchup in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football schedule officially enters the history books this Saturday. Georgia and Tennessee face off from Athens in a crucial matchup pitting the No. 1 Bulldogs against the No. 2 Vols with a chance to take a ...
Comments / 0