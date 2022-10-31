Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1.
KFVS12
City of Perryville getting new mural
A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
KFVS12
kbsi23.com
Families come out to celebrate Halloween at Tractor Treat event
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) -People enjoyed Halloween outside, but a church in Jackson, Missouri opened its doors for its annual Tractor Treat event Monday evening on Halloween night. The overall purpose of the night’s Tractor Treat event at CrossRoads Church was to provide a fun safe friendly environment. Interim Pastor...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There were two shootings overnight in Sikeston that left two people injured and in the hospital. DPS officers clarified these were two separate shootings. Around midnight on November 2, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunfire. While investigating the scene,...
KFVS12
Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County
KFVS12
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.
KFVS12
Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on river sandbar
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her behind on a sandbar on the Mississippi River. Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
KFVS12
Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
KFVS12
Vienna High School senior surprised with SIUC scholarship
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna High School Senior Kassidy Taylor was attending school on Wednesday, November 2 when she and her senior and junior classmates were all sent to the commons area for a special assembly. Unbeknownst to her, Taylor’s life was about to change for the better. Teachers...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in October. Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
KFVS12
Downtown Perryville attracting more visitors with murals
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville has many attractions throughout the community for visitors to enjoy. One area that people can check out is downtown where you will find an assortment of shops, dining and artwork. Every intersection in the downtown area offers murals on the sides of...
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
westkentuckystar.com
River may fall enough to resume walking to Tower Rock
The once-in-a-generation experience of walking across the Mississippi River to Tower Rock could actually be available again in a few weeks. Tens of thousands of curiosity seekers ventured into the river over the past several weeks of extremely low water levels between Chester and Cape Girardeau. But sizable rains upstream...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of robbery, kidnapping
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is behind bars after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint. 32-year-old Joshua Kindle faces multiple charges including first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. According to police, they were called around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 16 to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested for arson
