ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.

The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

City of Perryville getting new mural

Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
PERRYVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

2 overnight shootings in Sikeston

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Families come out to celebrate Halloween at Tractor Treat event

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) -People enjoyed Halloween outside, but a church in Jackson, Missouri opened its doors for its annual Tractor Treat event Monday evening on Halloween night. The overall purpose of the night’s Tractor Treat event at CrossRoads Church was to provide a fun safe friendly environment. Interim Pastor...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. We're joined by Joel Rhodes, the author of...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on river sandbar

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her behind on a sandbar on the Mississippi River. Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
WICKLIFFE, KY
KFVS12

Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Vienna High School senior surprised with SIUC scholarship

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna High School Senior Kassidy Taylor was attending school on Wednesday, November 2 when she and her senior and junior classmates were all sent to the commons area for a special assembly. Unbeknownst to her, Taylor’s life was about to change for the better. Teachers...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

Downtown Perryville attracting more visitors with murals

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville has many attractions throughout the community for visitors to enjoy. One area that people can check out is downtown where you will find an assortment of shops, dining and artwork. Every intersection in the downtown area offers murals on the sides of...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

River may fall enough to resume walking to Tower Rock

The once-in-a-generation experience of walking across the Mississippi River to Tower Rock could actually be available again in a few weeks. Tens of thousands of curiosity seekers ventured into the river over the past several weeks of extremely low water levels between Chester and Cape Girardeau. But sizable rains upstream...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah man accused of robbery, kidnapping

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is behind bars after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint. 32-year-old Joshua Kindle faces multiple charges including first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. According to police, they were called around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 16 to...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested for arson

Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A new...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy