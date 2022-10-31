Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
KFVS12
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.
Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. We're joined by Joel Rhodes, the author of...
KFVS12
Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County
Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Paducah man arrested for arson. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Paducah man is behind...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
KFVS12
Fire damages monument company in Vienna, Ill.
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a monument company Tuesday afternoon. Vienna Police Chief James Miller confirmed a major fire at JW Reynolds Monument Company on S. 5th Street on the Vienna Courthouse Square. He said the call came in around 2:34 p.m....
KFVS12
Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
KFVS12
Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on river sandbar
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her behind on a sandbar on the Mississippi River. Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of setting fire, trying to burn house and vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire and trying to burn a house and vehicles. Jeffery D. Cook, 34, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson (attempt). According to police, they were called just before midnight on October 8 when a man saw a...
KFVS12
Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of robbery, kidnapping
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is behind bars after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint. 32-year-old Joshua Kindle faces multiple charges including first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. According to police, they were called around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 16 to...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in October. Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested for arson
Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A new...
KFVS12
Vienna High School senior surprised with SIUC scholarship
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna High School Senior Kassidy Taylor was attending school on Wednesday, November 2 when she and her senior and junior classmates were all sent to the commons area for a special assembly. Unbeknownst to her, Taylor’s life was about to change for the better. Teachers...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance photos. The sheriff’s office said he’s a person of interest after using a stolen credit card. Investigators say the card was taken during a recent vehicle break-in. If you...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
Comments / 0