Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

2 overnight shootings in Sikeston

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
KFVS12

Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.

The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
KFVS12

Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Author Joel Rhodes: "Haunted Cape Girardeau" | Stories of the Heartland 10/31/22. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. We're joined by Joel Rhodes, the author of...
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
KFVS12

Fire damages monument company in Vienna, Ill.

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a monument company Tuesday afternoon. Vienna Police Chief James Miller confirmed a major fire at JW Reynolds Monument Company on S. 5th Street on the Vienna Courthouse Square. He said the call came in around 2:34 p.m....
KFVS12

Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on river sandbar

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her behind on a sandbar on the Mississippi River. Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office,...
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
KFVS12

Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
KFVS12

Paducah man accused of robbery, kidnapping

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is behind bars after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint. 32-year-old Joshua Kindle faces multiple charges including first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. According to police, they were called around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 16 to...
kbsi23.com

2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested for arson

Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A new...
KFVS12

Vienna High School senior surprised with SIUC scholarship

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna High School Senior Kassidy Taylor was attending school on Wednesday, November 2 when she and her senior and junior classmates were all sent to the commons area for a special assembly. Unbeknownst to her, Taylor’s life was about to change for the better. Teachers...
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
