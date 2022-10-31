Read full article on original website
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
A grand re-opening as Boothbay Region YMCA ‘is on the move’
The hustle and bustle of Wright Ryan workers and their equipment was nowhere to be seen or heard on Saturday morning, Oct. 29 as nearly 200 people gathered to celebrate the grand re-opening of Boothbay Region YMCA after months of construction on the main facility. As attendees entered the new...
Garden Club talk Nov. 3
“Starting a Garden from Scratch” is the topic for the Nov. 3 monthly meeting of the Garden Club of Wiscasset. The program is at 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall, First Congregational Church, 28 High St. in Wiscasset. Sharon Turner of Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery will teach the basics...
The Community Fridge is Open!
The Community Fridge, a collaboration between the Community Resource Council and the Town of Boothbay, has officially opened. The Community Fridge is located behind the Town Office in Boothbay and the Post Office, and provides 24/7 access to refrigerated, frozen, and shelf-stable goods. Stop by anytime to take the items you need or to leave any items you’d like to donate. Don't have time to run to the store? A donation can be made right on our Facebook page, our website, or via mail to PO Box 43, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. Designate your donation to the 'Community Fridge' and we'll do the shopping for you!
Outing clubs learn to ‘Leave No Trace’
Hearty Roots is all about meeting kids where they’re at developmentally, and now they mean it literally. On the campus of Edgecomb Eddy School, Hearty Roots is offering a fall “Leave No Trace Outing Club,” a series of weekly outings for kids in the fifth and sixth grades. Participants will explore the natural spaces behind Edgecomb Eddy while learning and practicing Leave No Trace skills to help promote safe, responsible, and sustainable outdoor adventures.
‘Nightmare on Federal Street’ fearsome fun for families
There was an excellent turnout again this year for Wiscasset’s Halloween festivities, Nightmare on Federal Street, Monday evening. The event is sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department with the help of the police and fire departments and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce. Community Center volunteer Lisa Gatti expected to hand out all of the 200 donated goodie bags to the costumed trick-or-treaters.
Story Trail Walk features ‘The Honeybee’
Read a family-friendly book while walking through the woods. Follow the illustrated signs along the trail as they tell a tale that connects you to your natural surroundings. The free 1-mile story trail and can be completed at your own pace and on your own time. The trail starts at the Oak Point Farm parking lot kiosk, at 60 Samoset Road in Boothbay Harbor.
Fish fry a big success
Our Fish Fry on Oct. 22 was a huge success. We would like to thank all who came out and supported us. It was a great day. In addition to good food, we also had two raffles. The painting was won by Karen Lovett of Fort Worth, Texas. The 50/50 raffle was won by Al Colby of Edgecomb, who generously donated his winnings to our fund drive.
Lois Glaser is the next Artist of the Month
Photographer Lois Glaser holds an MS in art education. Though it was not her major, photography always held a fascination for her. After teaching, and a complete career change, 25 years passed before she resumed pursuing her photographic interests through classes, workshops and hours in the field. Lois was initially drawn to details and closeups in nature for her images. She has since expanded her personal portfolio to include scenics, landscapes, wildlife, and abstracts from nature. Though she currently focuses on creating Maine imagery, her work from the New York Adirondacks, the Rocky Mountains, the deserts and red rocks of the Southwest; and Africa can be seen on her online Etsy store, LAGlaserPhotography.
Sunken Garden wall to rise again
The north wall of Wiscasset’s Sunken Garden is being dismantled and put back together. All the granite stones are the ones that have made up the wall since the 1800s, Public Works Director Ted Snowden said Oct. 27. The rebuild should be fine for 20 years, at least, he said.
Earle W. Clifford
Earle Winfield Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on Oct. 24, 2022. Earle was born on Dec. 2, 1938. He grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. At the age of 10 he started in the marine harvesting business, clamming, some lobstering and...
Fiber art show at River Arts
River Arts will feature Searsport artist and art educator, Sandi Cirillo, in a one woman show. Her fiber and mixed media selections will be on display in the River Room from Nov. 3 to Nov. 22. Cirillo’s joyful show is deliciously tactile and colorful. Working with mixed media, as well...
Robert Peters
On Oct. 25, 2022, Robert “Bob” Peters, father of three children, and grandfather of three, passed away at age 72 after a 3-year battle with cancer. Bob lived most of his life in Boothbay and was a devoted father, husband and grandfather “Papa.” Bob was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania to Nancy L. Peters and Robert M. Peters. He grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida and moved to Boothbay in 1982. Bob served in the Vietnam war and was a decorated veteran. In Boothbay, Bob worked at Washburn and Doughty, Goudy & Stevens, Deerfoot Samples, before opening up and running his own company, B & D Enterprises in 1998, where he built custom fishing vessels. Bob also owned B & D Screens and B & D Power Tool Repair.
Lincoln County Republican Committee October meeting
Katie Winchenbach, chair of the LCRC, opened the Oct. 26 meeting at the Wiscasset Community Center with the Pledge of Allegiance then vice chair Steve Karp followed with the Benediction. Our candidates briefly addressed the group with updates on their campaigns and their experiences from talking with Lincoln County voters.
Nov. 2 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
November Community Literacy event celebrates Dia de los Muertos
Join us as we explore the many ways Dia de los Muertos is celebrated in Spanish-speaking countries around the world. Share your own special family traditions on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 p.m. We’ll read “Felipa and the Day of the Dead” by Birte Muller. Then we’ll make tissue paper...
Election Day thoughts
Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, I plan to visit the Boothbay Harbor Town Hall/Fire Station to vote. I hope you will, too. I know we can vote early, as lots of our friends and neighbors do. I applaud them for doing so. On Election Day, I get a thrill when I...
One man, one night: ‘Rhapsody in Black’
Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., presents “Rhapsody in Black,” a one-man show written and performed by LeLand Gantt, Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Gantt’s show, developed under Estelle Parsons at the Actors Studio, is a traveling production from Poughkeepsie’s Bardavon Opera House. LeLand Gantt...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
Property transfers in October
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in October:. Alna: Daggett, Sally J. to Conroy, Daniel and Conroy, Taylor. Boothbay: Beck, Timothy F. and Beck, Robin L. to Wainwright, Paul W. and Wainwright, Debra M.; Hallinan, Daniel R. to Hallinan, Daniel R. and Davis, Skyler M.; Teschner, Jennifer W. Tr, Teschner, Patricia B. Declaration Of Trust and Patricia B Teschner Declaration Of Trust to Teschner, Jennifer W. Tr, Teschner, Patricia B Declaration Of Trust, Credit Shelter Trust and Patricia B Teschner Declaration Of Trust; Lee, David and Lee, Jennifer to Boothbay Dock Lease LLC; Giles, Linda Sue to Frazer, Joseph J.; Sandstrom, Joan M., Jones, Deborah S., Ellis, Karen S. and Kern, Virginia S. to Sea Maine Vacation Rentals LLC; Levin, Fred and Levin, Caren to Smith, Richardson Keating Tr, Richardson, Keating Smith Trust and Smith, Richardson Keating Trust; David and Loretta Westphal Revocable Trust, Westphal, David and Loretta Revocable Trust and Westphal, Loretta Tr to Westphal, Loretta Tr, Loretta Westphal Revocable Trust and Westphal, Loretta Revocable Trust; Pierce, Jason N W Est and Pierce, Veronica L P R to Pierce, Veronica L.; Shapiro, Saul N. and Shapiro, Adele Hall to Shapiro, Saul Tr, Shapiro, Adele Tr and Shapiro Family Revocable Trust; Young, Dawne B. Tr, Robert E. Jacobson Inter Vivos Trust and Jacobson, Robert E. Inter Vivos Trust to Young, Dawne B. and Jacobson, Annabel K.; Platt, Joanne to Sipler, Rachel E. and Boyd, Sean G.; Hunt, Claire Yolande Est and Bartos, Susan M P R to Fortune, Colby L. and Fortune, Richard IV; Sargent, Rebecca J. Tr, Erik K Carlson Trust and Carlson, Erik K Trust to Doucette Builders LLC.
