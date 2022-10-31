Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Porsche 911 ‘Special Experimental Project’ Won’t Enter Production But It Hints At A More Adventurous 911
Porsche has been testing a pair of 911 ‘Special Experimental Projects’ high on the slopes of the Ojos del Salado in Chile, the highest volcano on earth. The heavily modified off-roaders were able to reach a maximum altitude of 19,808 feet (6,007 meters) during their development. The cars...
Carscoops
2024 Porsche 718 Boxster And 718 Cayman Get Dressed Up With New Style Editions
Porsche has one of the most extensive customization programs in the industry for its entire lineup but that hasn’t stopped the German company from introducing its own packaged customizations in the form of special editions. The new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Style Editions that feature vibrant colors and select interior and exterior touches ill initially be available in Europe before becoming available in overseas markets at a later date including North America as 2024MYs.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With A Fixed Rear Wing
The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is getting closer to the big reveal and our spy photographers nabbed a fully-camouflaged test car wearing some extra aero components. This particular model could be an “Edition 1” trim that is expected to be offered in limited numbers for the first year of production.
Carscoops
Christian von Koenigsegg Gives Us A Tour Around The CC850
Every once in a while, a new hypercar comes along that captures the world attention and the Koenigsegg CC850 is one of those cars. Unveiled at August’s Monterey Car Week, the CC850 is an homage to the original Koenigsegg CC8S, merging a stunning, retro-inspired design with a remarkable powertrain. Koenigsegg presented the car with the promise that just 50 units would be produced but given how much interest the CC850 generated, it has made the decision to increase production to 70 units.
Carscoops
At Long Last, Rob Dahm’s Insane 4-Rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 Is Finished
It seems like forever ago since Rob Dahm’s started his four-rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 project. What originally started life as a 3-rotor speed machine evolved into a do-it-all racecar for the road with one extra rotor and two extra driven wheels, and after 6 years, it’s finally finished.
Carscoops
2003 BMW M3 CSL Has Only Been Driven 2.9k Miles Since New
The new BMW M4 CSL has all the right ingredients to be an incredible car to drive but it remains to be seen if it will live up to the greatness of the iconic E46-generation M3 CSL. Manufactured between June and December 2003, there are just 1,383 M3 CSLs in...
Carscoops
Stripped 1,700 HP Audi R8 From SEMA Looks Like A Supersized Ariel Atom
The SEMA Show in Las Vegas attracts all kinds of modified vehicles. Usually, they come with extra components designed for greater performance and wilder looks but this particular model comes with fewer parts than usual. We are talking about the pictured stripped-out Audi R8 Kart that looks like Ariel Atom‘s big brother, although it packs a lot more power than you would expect.
Carscoops
This Tuned Widebody E36 BMW M3 Looks Crazier Than A GTR
The BMW 3-Series E36 has aged quite nicely, especially in the M3 Coupe flavor. Still, things have moved on since the mid-90s, making the stock bodykit look somewhat understated for a performance-focused model. LTO (Live To Offend) tried to change that by offering a widebody kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, taking inspiration from the M3 GTR racecar.
Carscoops
Tesla Leaves Customers With Aftermarket Tow Hitches Without The Ability To Actually Tow Anything
A customer in the UK says that Tesla won’t allow him to utilize trailer mode because the tow hitch in his car is not an official Tesla accessory. This isn’t just a case of trying to get a better deal by going with an aftermarket part either. Tesla’s tow hitch and trailer package are sold out, which has rendered at least this Model Y without the ability to tow anything.
Carscoops
Porsche Reinvents Their Famous Exhaust Speaker With $12k 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro
For many automotive afficionados, memorabilia made from original car parts is often quite desirable. Porsche seems to know that, as they’ve just released a new speaker called the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, which is made from the exhaust of a real 911. Limited to just 500 examples, each one is adorned with its own numbered plaque, but it also costs an eye-watering $12,000.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
Carscoops
Truck Driver Caught Towing Another Truck Towing A Trailer Loaded With Three Cars
Ratchet straps are useful for securing cargo, but this driver appears to have used one to the extreme. As you can see in this video uploaded to Reddit, a Ford F-Series Super Duty apparently broke down while hauling a trailer loaded with a Porsche Panamera, a Hyundai, and a Nissan.
Carscoops
2023 BMW X5 Facelift Takes Shape With New Hybrid M60i Model
The 2023 BMW X5 facelift has been in the works for quite some time and has just been snapped in M60i guise. This particular prototype was spotted by YouTuber FCars and is said to be an M60i because of the chrome-tipped quad exhausts, and the M-style wing mirrors. As with...
Carscoops
Ferrari Isn’t Worried About The Economy, Expects Strong 2023
Ferrari is brimming with confidence for the coming year and isn’t worried about ongoing economic concerns. While presenting the company’s third-quarter results to analysts, Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna noted that while current financial circumstances was bringing “new challenges on a global scale,” for the Italian car manufacturer and its suppliers a strong order book bodes well for the future.
Carscoops
Subaru Teases All-New 2024 Subaru Impreza Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
Subaru announced today that the sixth-generation Impreza will debut later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show. With that, the automaker released a teaser image of the compact car under very dark shadows. Little was revealed about the new car, but Subaru did note that the fan-favorite Impreza will...
Carscoops
Abarth 595 / 695 Range Gets Life Extension To 2023, Along With A New Orange Racing Color
Abarth will go EV-only in 2024 but before this happens the current models have one more year left to be enjoyed. The Italian brand is introducing the 2023 Abarth 595 / 695 range, which now features a simplified three-step configuration process while and adds a new Orange Racing shade to the color palette.
Carscoops
Zeekr 009 Minivan, Floating Tesla, And 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. According to reports, BMW and Mercedes only guarantee the pricing on their new cars for four months, with rampant inflation being the reason. Inflation in Germany is currently around 10 percent, while in the US it’s more than eight percent. Having to fork out extra for a new car may not sit well with everyone, especially as delivery wait times could push customers out of the four-month window. While the report originated from Germany, we’ve asked BMW and Mercedes whether this applies to sales in the US too.
Carscoops
Rampant Inflation Means BMW And Mercedes Only Guarantee Prices For Four Months
Picture this: you’ve done your homework, walked into your local BMW or Mercedes dealer and thanks to some pro haggling have managed to secure a great deal on your new M2 or E-Class. All you have to do now is wait for delivery in around three months time. But then you get hit with a double whammy.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Urus S Gains Updated Bodykit From 1016 Industries For A More Striking Look
Lamborghini recently unveiled the Urus Performante and the Urus S, prompting tuners to design new body kits for the updated SUV. LA-based 1016 Industries was the first to act, giving us a preview of the updated Vision 2.0 kit, which is an evolution of their previous offering. The front end...
Carscoops
Volkswagen Pauses Twitter Ad Spending Following Elon Musk’s Takeover
Volkswagen said on Friday that it has recommended to the group’s brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice. The move closely follows Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its...
