Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. According to reports, BMW and Mercedes only guarantee the pricing on their new cars for four months, with rampant inflation being the reason. Inflation in Germany is currently around 10 percent, while in the US it’s more than eight percent. Having to fork out extra for a new car may not sit well with everyone, especially as delivery wait times could push customers out of the four-month window. While the report originated from Germany, we’ve asked BMW and Mercedes whether this applies to sales in the US too.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO