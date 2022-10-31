Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Happy Halloween from around the CSRA!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Halloween, and we asked you to send us your fun costumes.
WRDW-TV
Meet Tater, the viral lumber-surfing pup from Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and his dog, Tater, are creating new videos for everyone to enjoy lumber-surfing. Tater likes to ride a cart down the aisles inside a local Lowe’s, and he looks really cute doing it. Here’s how posting one video is giving them a massive following.
WRDW-TV
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
wfxg.com
Augusta University hosts White Ribbon Fall Fest
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - November is nationally designated as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Georgia's Cancer Center is partnering with the Medical College of Georgia's Student Oncology Interest Group and the Concerned National Black Nurses of the CSRA to sponsor the White Ribbon Fall Fest. Its aim is to educate the...
WRDW-TV
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year. Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it...
wfxg.com
Saluting our Heroes A Family Business
When people think of lineage or a family business, names like Rockefeller or Vanderbilt or often brought up. But in the CSRA, when talking about family business the name Vinson runs deep in history. Burke County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Vinson has been patrolling the streets for two years, but the...
Two job expos scheduled for 2023 Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Masters is hosting two job expos for Augusta-area high school students, faculty and staff at the Legends Club located at 2701 Washington Road, #22 Suite B in Augusta. The first one is Thursday, November 3rd, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and the second one is Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 […]
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Welcome Alex Carter!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54's newest Meteorologist Alex Carter joined Danielle Ledbetter and Vincent Hill Monday morning. Carter joins WFXG FOX54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM.
wgac.com
Meet “Casper”
This little pint size ball of love and joy is Casper. Casper is 2 years old, 20 to 25 lbs, and his breed is undetermined. He’s still getting comfortable with walking on a leash, but will sit for a toy and-or a treat. He gets along with other dogs, and the shelter thinks he’ll be good with children. If you need, the shelter will test him with cats.
Used buses coming to Augusta Transit, and possibly a fare increase
A bus shortage has Augusta going out of town to get some used buses to put on the street to help bus riders, as city leaders ponder the first fare increase in twelve years.
wfxg.com
6th Annual Holiday Market at the Marina returns
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 5th Street Marina is excited to host their annual Holiday Market down by the river. Every Sunday until December 18th. The market will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine, people made their way out to the Fifth Street Marina enjoying...
WJBF.com
Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience
(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
wfxg.com
Historic buildings named to endangered properties list
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.
wfxg.com
Aiken Chamber's Red Ticket Campaign returns to support local businesses during holiday season
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The holidays are quickly approaching which means gift shopping for many. The city of Aiken hopes you’ll shop local. Through Aiken Chamber's 'Red Ticket Campaign,' you can give and receive once again. “In reality, small businesses are the backbone of the economy." said Jim Tunison,...
wgac.com
Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week
The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
Where to find the best deals on candy and decor after Halloween
The best deals on candy, decor, and more can be found after the holiday when many major retailers will be trying to liquidate all remaining stock ahead of gearing up for the holidays.
WRDW-TV
Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A search for a juvenile suspect brought a large police presence to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road on Tuesday afternoon. The search started sometime before about 5:30 and apparently had wrapped up by 5:50 with the juvenile being taken into custody. A spokesperson with the...
wfxg.com
1 injured in overnight shooting at Burke County RV park
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at an RV park on the 4700 block of River Road. Deputies say a female along with two friends returned to her RV shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The victims realized the RV had been broken into and the two suspects were still inside, deputies say.
WRDW-TV
High-tech cameras are ‘invaluable’ in fighting crime, sheriff says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members agreed Tuesday they wanted more information about a request for $300,000 for more security cameras for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. But commissioners say they want to hear from the sheriff. At a commission meeting Tuesday, Mayor Hardie Davis addressed the rise...
6 Things You Need To Know | Monday, October 31, 2022
Let's take a look at the 6 things you need to know before you head out the door, this morning.
