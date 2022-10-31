ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Meet Tater, the viral lumber-surfing pup from Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and his dog, Tater, are creating new videos for everyone to enjoy lumber-surfing. Tater likes to ride a cart down the aisles inside a local Lowe’s, and he looks really cute doing it. Here’s how posting one video is giving them a massive following.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta University hosts White Ribbon Fall Fest

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - November is nationally designated as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Georgia's Cancer Center is partnering with the Medical College of Georgia's Student Oncology Interest Group and the Concerned National Black Nurses of the CSRA to sponsor the White Ribbon Fall Fest. Its aim is to educate the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year. Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Saluting our Heroes A Family Business

When people think of lineage or a family business, names like Rockefeller or Vanderbilt or often brought up. But in the CSRA, when talking about family business the name Vinson runs deep in history. Burke County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Vinson has been patrolling the streets for two years, but the...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two job expos scheduled for 2023 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Masters is hosting two job expos for Augusta-area high school students, faculty and staff at the Legends Club located at 2701 Washington Road, #22 Suite B in Augusta. The first one is Thursday, November 3rd, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and the second one is Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Welcome Alex Carter!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54's newest Meteorologist Alex Carter joined Danielle Ledbetter and Vincent Hill Monday morning. Carter joins WFXG FOX54 News as the station’s new morning meteorologist. He’ll join co-anchors Vincent Hill and Danielle Ledbetter for the CSRA’s only 5-hour newscast from 5 AM-10 AM.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Meet “Casper”

This little pint size ball of love and joy is Casper. Casper is 2 years old, 20 to 25 lbs, and his breed is undetermined. He’s still getting comfortable with walking on a leash, but will sit for a toy and-or a treat. He gets along with other dogs, and the shelter thinks he’ll be good with children. If you need, the shelter will test him with cats.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

6th Annual Holiday Market at the Marina returns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 5th Street Marina is excited to host their annual Holiday Market down by the river. Every Sunday until December 18th. The market will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine, people made their way out to the Fifth Street Marina enjoying...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience

(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Historic buildings named to endangered properties list

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week

The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Search for juvenile draws deputies to stretch of Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A search for a juvenile suspect brought a large police presence to Gordon Highway and Molly Pond Road on Tuesday afternoon. The search started sometime before about 5:30 and apparently had wrapped up by 5:50 with the juvenile being taken into custody. A spokesperson with the...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

1 injured in overnight shooting at Burke County RV park

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at an RV park on the 4700 block of River Road. Deputies say a female along with two friends returned to her RV shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The victims realized the RV had been broken into and the two suspects were still inside, deputies say.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

High-tech cameras are ‘invaluable’ in fighting crime, sheriff says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members agreed Tuesday they wanted more information about a request for $300,000 for more security cameras for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. But commissioners say they want to hear from the sheriff. At a commission meeting Tuesday, Mayor Hardie Davis addressed the rise...
AUGUSTA, GA

