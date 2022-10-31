This little pint size ball of love and joy is Casper. Casper is 2 years old, 20 to 25 lbs, and his breed is undetermined. He’s still getting comfortable with walking on a leash, but will sit for a toy and-or a treat. He gets along with other dogs, and the shelter thinks he’ll be good with children. If you need, the shelter will test him with cats.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO