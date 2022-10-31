ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

foxillinois.com

Police searching for southern Illinois man

FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.

The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

City of Perryville getting new mural

Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
PERRYVILLE, MO
wjpf.com

One arrested after trespassing incident at West Frankfort High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday for trespassing at the West Frankfort High School. Superintendent Matt Donkin says the trespasser was a person already known to school officials. They were removed from school grounds by West Frankfort Police and taken to jail. The school day continued as normal.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Large fire destroys Vienna business

JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
VIENNA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
CENTRALIA, IL
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested for arson

Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A new...
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday

Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood. Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired...
PADUCAH, KY

