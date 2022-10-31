Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1.
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of setting fire, trying to burn house and vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire and trying to burn a house and vehicles. Jeffery D. Cook, 34, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson (attempt). According to police, they were called just before midnight on October 8 when a man saw a...
KFVS12
Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County
Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime.
KFVS12
City of Perryville getting new mural
Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
wjpf.com
One arrested after trespassing incident at West Frankfort High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday for trespassing at the West Frankfort High School. Superintendent Matt Donkin says the trespasser was a person already known to school officials. They were removed from school grounds by West Frankfort Police and taken to jail. The school day continued as normal.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in October. Police say 60-year-old Gary Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail. He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem...
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
wfcnnews.com
Large fire destroys Vienna business
JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. According to Marion police, they arrested a 15-year-old male at Marion High School on Monday, October 31 on a warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon. According to Marion police, this is in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
kbsi23.com
1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
KFVS12
Paducah man arrested for arson
Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance photos. The sheriff’s office said he’s a person of interest after using a stolen credit card. Investigators say the card was taken during a recent vehicle break-in. If you...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged in Carbondale shooting incident, search for 20-year-old suspect continues
CARBONDALE, IL — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly Oct. 23 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Police on Oct. 24 charged a 20-year-old Cairo, Illinois, man with murder in that shooting, and investigators are continuing to search for that suspect. In a news release sent...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
KFVS12
Paducah woman accused of shooting at car with 3 people inside
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting at a car with three people inside on Sunday afternoon, October 30 in a Paducah neighborhood. Kemeya White, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. According to Paducah police, they responded to a report of shots fired...
