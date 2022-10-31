Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Martha Islas Acosta — UPDATED
Martha P. Islas Acosta, 62, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born Aug. 11, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
inkfreenews.com
Rebecca Triggs-Denzer — PENDING
Becky Triggs-Denzer, 50, Pierceton, died Nov. 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Eugene Baker
Larry Eugene Baker, 80, Pierceton, died at 6:42 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora (Marvel) Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she died Dec. 25, 2020.
inkfreenews.com
JoAnn Saylor
Viola “JoAnn” Saylor, 93, Columbia City, previously of New Paris, died Oct. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born July 4, 1929. On Oct. 21, 1948, she married Richard Saylor; he preceded her in death. JoAnn is survived by her son, Kirby Saylor,...
inkfreenews.com
Brett Denney — UPDATED
Brett Lee Denney, 64, longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully and accompanied by family Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke. Born June 29, 1958, in Goshen, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and Kathleen (Small) Denney, who...
inkfreenews.com
Jesse Roberts
Jesse Roberts, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in Erwin, Tenn., the son of (the late) Walter and Maude (Collins) Roberts. Jesse was a retired furniture builder, working at Korth Furniture and later opening his own shop. On Oct. 20, 1996, Jesse married Clara (Baker) Roberts,...
inkfreenews.com
Laura A. Caban — UPDATED
Laura A. Caban, 63, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in her daughter’s home. She was born Sept. 8, 1959. Laura is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Armendariz (Jason Borlick), Granger; her grandson; and her siblings, Kimberly Weekley, California, Diana Caban, Plymouth, Manuel (Jill) Caban Jr., Carmel, Emilio Caban, Granger, Luis Caban, South Bend and Roberto (Jennifer) Caban, Plymouth.
inkfreenews.com
Alan George Kieffaber — PENDING
Alan George Kieffaber, 83, North Manchester, died Nov. 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:27 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, East Ridge Valley Drive and North Slateview Court, Warsaw. Driver: Sandra D. Foreman, 42, East Baker Street, Warsaw. Foreman’s vehicle hit a parked vehicle. Damage up to $25,000. 11:52 a.m. Monday, Oct....
inkfreenews.com
Jacqueline Y. Hollan — PENDING
Jacqueline Y. “Jackie” Pressler Hollan, 71, Warsaw, formerly of Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Livonia, Mich. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Homes at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Pamela June McDonald
Pamela June McDonald, 63, LaPaz, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home in LaPaz. Pam was born June 27, 1959. Pam is survived by her sisters, Denise A. Blankenship, Spartanburg, S.C., Colleen A. (Thomas) Daniel, St Pete Beach, Fla. and Zinnia A. Artist, Lansing, Mich.; and her brother, Anthony (Karen) Artist, Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Sierra Kay Busenburg
Infant Sierra Kay Busenburg, Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Sierra is survived by her parents Drew A. Horn and Ashley Busenburg; paternal grandparents Paula Wood and Andy Horn; maternal grandparents Lori Busenburg and Troy Busenburg; paternal great-grandparents Patricia Freeman, Chuck Freeman, Linda Wolfe and Fred Horn; maternal great-grandparents David (Sheila) Busenburg and John (Debbie) Gray; and maternal great-great-grandparent Shriley Gray. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Swihart and Parker Horn. She was preceded in passing by a brother, Legend Horn.
inkfreenews.com
APC Approves Two Plats, Two Rezonings
All the cases were approved at the regular monthly meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, Nov. 2. During the brief meeting, two final plats were approved. Both are subdivisions. Developer Greg Stump’s plat is 2 acres and is located on CR 650E in Warsaw. It is a two-lot, residential subdivision.
inkfreenews.com
Sew Special Network Gives Back To The Community
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — In 2002, while living in Ohio, Marsha Frantisak had an idea. She started a sewing group in two rooms at. “We had to be a nonprofit and (our rooms) cost $50 a month,” she recalled. “They said we just had to clean up.”. The...
inkfreenews.com
Alan Wayne Coy
Alan Wayne Coy, 75, Milford, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 27, 1947, in Warsaw, the son of Gerald Burton and Louise Adeline (Smaltz) Coy. Alan was a lifetime Milford resident, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a retired pharmacist. He worked...
inkfreenews.com
Ingrid ‘Viv’ Vivian Coyle
Ingrid Vivian “Viv” Coyle, 81, Columbia City, died Oct. 28, 2022, at Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer, Mass. She was born Feb. 27, 1941. On July 7, 1962, she married Dallas Roy Coyle; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Michelle) Coyle, Larwill and...
inkfreenews.com
Arthur Rex Witham
Arthur Rex Witham, 95, rural Mentone, born April 2, 1927, to James Arthur Witham and Lillian (Hatfield) Witham, died peacefully Oct. 29, 2022. A 1945 graduate of Mentone High School, Rex served in the Army for two years, beginning shortly after graduation. He obtained the rank of sergeant and was a member of the Signal Corps, including service in Germany. Rex worked at Midwest Spring and Stamping in Mentone from 1960 to 1997.
inkfreenews.com
Albert McDowell
Albert McDowell, 99, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born July 20, 1923. On May 22, 1955, he married Bonnie L. Werling. She survives along with six children, Eric McDowell, Indianapolis, Anthony “Tony” (Kathy) McDowell, Milford, Paul (Darcy) McDowell, Stillwater, Minn., Lori Edwards, Taos, N.M., Jenny (Jake) Free, Mishawaka and Mary McDowell, Walkerton; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Wesley Paul Helfenbein
Wesley Paul Helfenbein, 43, Elkhart, died at 9:02 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Wes was born Sept. 17, 1979. Wesley married Jennifer Coffey on Dec. 28, 1998; she survives in Elkhart. Wesley is survived by his three daughters, Abigail, Aliza Mae and Emilee Helfenbein,...
inkfreenews.com
Richard L. Kurz — PENDING
Richard L. Kurz, 82, Kewanna, died at 4:52 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home in Kewanna. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes.
Comments / 0