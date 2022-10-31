ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Martha Islas Acosta — UPDATED

Martha P. Islas Acosta, 62, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born Aug. 11, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
WARSAW, IN
Larry Eugene Baker

Larry Eugene Baker, 80, Pierceton, died at 6:42 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora (Marvel) Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she died Dec. 25, 2020.
PIERCETON, IN
JoAnn Saylor

Viola “JoAnn” Saylor, 93, Columbia City, previously of New Paris, died Oct. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born July 4, 1929. On Oct. 21, 1948, she married Richard Saylor; he preceded her in death. JoAnn is survived by her son, Kirby Saylor,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Brett Denney — UPDATED

Brett Lee Denney, 64, longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully and accompanied by family Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke. Born June 29, 1958, in Goshen, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and Kathleen (Small) Denney, who...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Jesse Roberts

Jesse Roberts, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born in Erwin, Tenn., the son of (the late) Walter and Maude (Collins) Roberts. Jesse was a retired furniture builder, working at Korth Furniture and later opening his own shop. On Oct. 20, 1996, Jesse married Clara (Baker) Roberts,...
WARSAW, IN
Laura A. Caban — UPDATED

Laura A. Caban, 63, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in her daughter’s home. She was born Sept. 8, 1959. Laura is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Armendariz (Jason Borlick), Granger; her grandson; and her siblings, Kimberly Weekley, California, Diana Caban, Plymouth, Manuel (Jill) Caban Jr., Carmel, Emilio Caban, Granger, Luis Caban, South Bend and Roberto (Jennifer) Caban, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:27 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, East Ridge Valley Drive and North Slateview Court, Warsaw. Driver: Sandra D. Foreman, 42, East Baker Street, Warsaw. Foreman’s vehicle hit a parked vehicle. Damage up to $25,000. 11:52 a.m. Monday, Oct....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Jacqueline Y. Hollan — PENDING

Jacqueline Y. “Jackie” Pressler Hollan, 71, Warsaw, formerly of Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Livonia, Mich. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Homes at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse.
WARSAW, IN
Pamela June McDonald

Pamela June McDonald, 63, LaPaz, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home in LaPaz. Pam was born June 27, 1959. Pam is survived by her sisters, Denise A. Blankenship, Spartanburg, S.C., Colleen A. (Thomas) Daniel, St Pete Beach, Fla. and Zinnia A. Artist, Lansing, Mich.; and her brother, Anthony (Karen) Artist, Goshen.
LA PAZ, IN
Sierra Kay Busenburg

Infant Sierra Kay Busenburg, Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Sierra is survived by her parents Drew A. Horn and Ashley Busenburg; paternal grandparents Paula Wood and Andy Horn; maternal grandparents Lori Busenburg and Troy Busenburg; paternal great-grandparents Patricia Freeman, Chuck Freeman, Linda Wolfe and Fred Horn; maternal great-grandparents David (Sheila) Busenburg and John (Debbie) Gray; and maternal great-great-grandparent Shriley Gray. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Swihart and Parker Horn. She was preceded in passing by a brother, Legend Horn.
WARSAW, IN
APC Approves Two Plats, Two Rezonings

All the cases were approved at the regular monthly meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, Nov. 2. During the brief meeting, two final plats were approved. Both are subdivisions. Developer Greg Stump’s plat is 2 acres and is located on CR 650E in Warsaw. It is a two-lot, residential subdivision.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Sew Special Network Gives Back To The Community

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — In 2002, while living in Ohio, Marsha Frantisak had an idea. She started a sewing group in two rooms at. “We had to be a nonprofit and (our rooms) cost $50 a month,” she recalled. “They said we just had to clean up.”. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Alan Wayne Coy

Alan Wayne Coy, 75, Milford, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 27, 1947, in Warsaw, the son of Gerald Burton and Louise Adeline (Smaltz) Coy. Alan was a lifetime Milford resident, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a retired pharmacist. He worked...
MILFORD, IN
Ingrid ‘Viv’ Vivian Coyle

Ingrid Vivian “Viv” Coyle, 81, Columbia City, died Oct. 28, 2022, at Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer, Mass. She was born Feb. 27, 1941. On July 7, 1962, she married Dallas Roy Coyle; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Michelle) Coyle, Larwill and...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Arthur Rex Witham

Arthur Rex Witham, 95, rural Mentone, born April 2, 1927, to James Arthur Witham and Lillian (Hatfield) Witham, died peacefully Oct. 29, 2022. A 1945 graduate of Mentone High School, Rex served in the Army for two years, beginning shortly after graduation. He obtained the rank of sergeant and was a member of the Signal Corps, including service in Germany. Rex worked at Midwest Spring and Stamping in Mentone from 1960 to 1997.
MENTONE, IN
Albert McDowell

Albert McDowell, 99, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born July 20, 1923. On May 22, 1955, he married Bonnie L. Werling. She survives along with six children, Eric McDowell, Indianapolis, Anthony “Tony” (Kathy) McDowell, Milford, Paul (Darcy) McDowell, Stillwater, Minn., Lori Edwards, Taos, N.M., Jenny (Jake) Free, Mishawaka and Mary McDowell, Walkerton; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
GOSHEN, IN
Wesley Paul Helfenbein

Wesley Paul Helfenbein, 43, Elkhart, died at 9:02 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Wes was born Sept. 17, 1979. Wesley married Jennifer Coffey on Dec. 28, 1998; she survives in Elkhart. Wesley is survived by his three daughters, Abigail, Aliza Mae and Emilee Helfenbein,...
ELKHART, IN
Richard L. Kurz — PENDING

Richard L. Kurz, 82, Kewanna, died at 4:52 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home in Kewanna. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes.
KEWANNA, IN

