ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
NHL
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen
Dad, who is Finnish TV analyst, enjoying having son playing Blue Jackets in home country. After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
markerzone.com
CASEY CIZIKAS GETS GAME MISCONDUCT AFTER BARRELING INTO GOALTENDER ALEX STALOCK (VIDEO)
The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders are both down a man in Tuesday night's game after a hard collision near the Blackhawks net. The Isles' Casey Cizikas would get booted from the game due to the collision, while Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock left the game. Cizikis took a back-hander...
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE 621-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S GAME IN MINNESOTA
Despite winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will make a pair of changes to their lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in St. Louis due to being healthy scratches.
FOX Sports
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
NHL
Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie Expand Partnership
Mindful Junkie to Launch Train the Trainer Course to Provide TBT L1 Certification. Arlington, VA - Garnet and Lindsay Hathaway's Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie announced today an expanded partnership to provide wellness benefits to first responders. Hath's Heroes will provide funding to develop and launch Train-the-Trainer, an 8-week course led by Mindful Junkie founder Gina Rollo White that provides Tactical Brain Training (TBT) L1 Certification. The program is designed to educate and certify in-house first responders as trauma and stress reduction instructors. Certification includes training on trauma awareness, as well as multiple approaches to offering tools and strategies to manage the stress and chaos associated with the first responder experience.
Fort Morgan Times
A risk led Mikko Rantanen to his first taste of a championship in Finland. Now he returns as Colorado Avalanche star.
NEW YORK — The skates were too big and the stick too short for teenage Mikko Rantanen. He was a talented but not always sure-footed hockey prodigy whose rapid growth spurt was already making it difficult to develop his skating and puck-play — especially surrounded by players who were much older on a Finnish professional roster.
NHL
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class
Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Jason Kelce addresses Batman mask during blowout of Steelers; NHL honors for Marc-Andre Fleury
Tuesday’s “First Call” gets clarification about a sideline moment from the Steelers-Eagles game. Pitt is getting a watered-down version of Syracuse Saturday. A former Penguin gets NHL honors. And the Penguins are facing two of the Atlantic Division’s best this week. The Dark Knight recognizes. Philadelphia...
NHL
Avs Prospect Round Up: Nov. 3
Updates on Colorado's prospects in the junior, collegiate and European levels. With the NHL 2022-23 season underway, here's this week's update revolving around Avalanche prospects from the AHL, junior, collegiate and European levels. Here are some updates from the past week:. LEIVERMANN PACES FIGHTING IRISH WITH GOALS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
markerzone.com
RETRO JERSEY, RETRO CELLY FOR PITTSBURGH'S JASON ZUCKER
The Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night with both team wearing their newest 'Reverse Retro' jerseys. Early in the first period, Penguins' forward Jason Zucker scored a one-timer on a 2-on-1 break. Following his goal, Zucker went full retro with his celebration:. Zucker was channeling his...
NHL
In the Lineup, On the Wakeup
When the Kraken are in the city for games and practices, teammates Will Borgen and Matty Beniers are waking up in the house they share. Typically, Borgen is awake first. Beniers?. "We don't have any house rules, not really, yet, we both do our fair share," said Borgen. "The only...
NHL
SvoNotes: Kekäläinen, Korpisalo followed family ties into the game
The Blue Jackets general manager and goaltender are back where it all began. SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Finland can't get enough hockey. And given that it's a nation of just 5.5 million people --...
NHL
Prospects Report: November 2, 2022
The Iowa Wild picked up their first win of the 2022-23 season on October 29 in the first of two games against the Manitoba Moose, 5-2. Forward Sammy Walker scored two goals, forwards Nick Swaney, Steven Fogarty and Adam Beckman all recorded a goal. Goaltender Zane McIntyre stopped 33-of-35 shots faced in the win.
