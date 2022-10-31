Mindful Junkie to Launch Train the Trainer Course to Provide TBT L1 Certification. Arlington, VA - Garnet and Lindsay Hathaway's Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie announced today an expanded partnership to provide wellness benefits to first responders. Hath's Heroes will provide funding to develop and launch Train-the-Trainer, an 8-week course led by Mindful Junkie founder Gina Rollo White that provides Tactical Brain Training (TBT) L1 Certification. The program is designed to educate and certify in-house first responders as trauma and stress reduction instructors. Certification includes training on trauma awareness, as well as multiple approaches to offering tools and strategies to manage the stress and chaos associated with the first responder experience.

