Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen

Dad, who is Finnish TV analyst, enjoying having son playing Blue Jackets in home country. After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers

Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury

The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie Expand Partnership

Mindful Junkie to Launch Train the Trainer Course to Provide TBT L1 Certification. Arlington, VA - Garnet and Lindsay Hathaway's Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie announced today an expanded partnership to provide wellness benefits to first responders. Hath's Heroes will provide funding to develop and launch Train-the-Trainer, an 8-week course led by Mindful Junkie founder Gina Rollo White that provides Tactical Brain Training (TBT) L1 Certification. The program is designed to educate and certify in-house first responders as trauma and stress reduction instructors. Certification includes training on trauma awareness, as well as multiple approaches to offering tools and strategies to manage the stress and chaos associated with the first responder experience.
A risk led Mikko Rantanen to his first taste of a championship in Finland. Now he returns as Colorado Avalanche star.

NEW YORK — The skates were too big and the stick too short for teenage Mikko Rantanen. He was a talented but not always sure-footed hockey prodigy whose rapid growth spurt was already making it difficult to develop his skating and puck-play — especially surrounded by players who were much older on a Finnish professional roster.
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class

Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks

Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
Avs Prospect Round Up: Nov. 3

Updates on Colorado's prospects in the junior, collegiate and European levels. With the NHL 2022-23 season underway, here's this week's update revolving around Avalanche prospects from the AHL, junior, collegiate and European levels. Here are some updates from the past week:. LEIVERMANN PACES FIGHTING IRISH WITH GOALS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES.
RETRO JERSEY, RETRO CELLY FOR PITTSBURGH'S JASON ZUCKER

The Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night with both team wearing their newest 'Reverse Retro' jerseys. Early in the first period, Penguins' forward Jason Zucker scored a one-timer on a 2-on-1 break. Following his goal, Zucker went full retro with his celebration:. Zucker was channeling his...
In the Lineup, On the Wakeup

When the Kraken are in the city for games and practices, teammates Will Borgen and Matty Beniers are waking up in the house they share. Typically, Borgen is awake first. Beniers?. "We don't have any house rules, not really, yet, we both do our fair share," said Borgen. "The only...
SvoNotes: Kekäläinen, Korpisalo followed family ties into the game

The Blue Jackets general manager and goaltender are back where it all began. SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Finland can't get enough hockey. And given that it's a nation of just 5.5 million people --...
Prospects Report: November 2, 2022

The Iowa Wild picked up their first win of the 2022-23 season on October 29 in the first of two games against the Manitoba Moose, 5-2. Forward Sammy Walker scored two goals, forwards Nick Swaney, Steven Fogarty and Adam Beckman all recorded a goal. Goaltender Zane McIntyre stopped 33-of-35 shots faced in the win.

