Chris Collins Steps into Expanded Role as UNC Defensive Line Shuffles
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After Noah Taylor was injured in the first half vs. Pittsburgh, North Carolina fifth-year senior jack Chris Collins stepped in and logged 49 defensive snaps, the most for the 6-foot-4.5, 240-pound Richmond, Va. native this season, and more than he played the prior three games combined. With Taylor now out for the season, Collins steps into an expanded role on the edge for UNC as the entire Tar Heel defensive front reshuffles following injuries suffered over the last three weeks.
On The Beat: UNC's Depth To Be Tested at Virginia
With North Carolina standing 7-1, a trip to Charlottesville awaits Mack Brown’s team. Going to Virginia has not been kind for Brown in the past, but his 2022 team has its sights set on bigger prizes that are only available if the Heels handle business Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina beat writers Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss the latest news coming from the Kenan Football Center and also discuss the Tar Heel basketball season that opens next Monday night against UNC-Wilmington.
Instant Analysis: Veterans shine as Duke easily wins exhibition against Fayetteville State
It was the first chance for rookie head coach Jon Scheyer and his team to play against another team in a public setting and, for the most part, the Blue Devils looked the part of a preseason Top 10 team during an easy exhibition victory. Jacob Grandison scored a team...
Complete Box Score: NC State 107, Lees-McRae 59 (Exhibition)
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State opened the season the way you would expect against Lees-McRae with a 107-59 win in the final exhibition ahead of the season. The Wolfpack was led by Terquavion Smith with 18 points, seven assists and four steals in 25 minutes, but got solid production from the frontcourt with Ernest Ross leading the way with 13 points off the bench.
Three-star edge Nathan Johnson details Virginia offer
A few days after Virginia football watched Nathan Johnson on Friday night, the Cavaliers extended an offer to the Gaffney (S.C) edge rusher, about a week after the.
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: Bennett challenging, Tar Heels hurting, Eli’s coming and lots of golden nuggets
Scattershooting around Virginia athletics with a few tricks and treats …. A week from tonight, Tony Bennett will launch a new basketball season against — in his own words — the most challenging nonconference schedule of his Virginia career. Some college hoops heavyweights appear on the card with Baylor and either UCLA or Illinois in Vegas, Michigan in Ann Arbor and Houston (here).
cbs19news
ESPN's Jay Bilas weighs in on Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Optimism has started to grow for Tony Bennett and Virginia in recent months among national media, ESPN's Jay Bilas included. "If they start the year the way they ended last year," Bilas said Tuesday on a availability with media, "That's not just an NCAA Tournament team, it's a team that can really beat people when they get there."
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
Jeremy Roach says defense will be a staple for Duke this year
Duke captain Jeremy Roach is the lone returnee from the 2021-22 Blue Devils' team that went to the Final Four and played a relatively slow pace (67.3 possessions per game) but everything points to this year's squad playing more uptempo. Although the exhibition game last night was slowed down at the end to just 60 possessions overall, Roach's team pushed the pace by playing extended pressure defense and looking to force miscues by Fayetteville State's ballhandlers.
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
kion546.com
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season. Taylor is a graduate transfer from Virginia. He had started all eight games and has 3 1/2 sacks. Evans had started seven games. Hood had started four games and had secured a growing backfield role in wins at Miami and Duke. UNC visits Virginia on Saturday.
NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer updates Lively and Whitehead injuries following exhibition win
Duke Basketball opened (and closed) the exhibition portion of the schedule with an easy 82-45 win over Fayetteville State on Wednesday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Illinois graduate transfer Jacob Grandison led the way with a team high 17 points as four Duke players hit double figures on the night.
How to Watch: Louisville hosts James Madison
Louisville (5-3) welcomes James Madison (5-2) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm. ESPNU will provide the television broadcast. TV Crew: Play-by-Play: Drew Carterf • Analyst: Mike Glennon. Louisville Radio: Louisville Radio Network 93.9 The Ville. Louisville Radio Crew: Play-by-Play: Paul Rogers, Analyst: Jody Demling, Sideline: Preston Brown.
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem
Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
It’s time to build a brand new Jordan High School, Durham officials say
Voters are being asked to improve $550 million in bonds Nov. 8. The schools’ portion won’t cover half of its identified needs.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
247Sports
