Florida State

'Nightmare' COVID mutation found in Florida; 'tripledemic' warnings issued

By C. A. Bridges, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago
XBB, the so-called "nightmare" coronavirus mutation fueling a surge of infections in Singapore, has been found in Florida, but weeks after its discovery here, a statewide COVID-19 wave has yet to emerge.

However, another respiratory virus is surging across Florida and parts of the U.S. causing health experts to warn of a potential “tripledemic” during the next several months.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: President Biden got the new booster and urged everyone to do the same, reading and math test scores fell across US during the pandemic, and the office spaces that were emptied out during the pandemic in Jacksonville are starting to fill up again.

FACT CHECK: No, there's no evidence of a link between COVID-19 vaccines, cancer spike in people under 50.

FROM A READER: "Why are some men getting dizzy spells after they have had COVID-19? Two men in our family have gotten and still have dizzy spells after having COVID-19. Both still have these after many months." Most people with COVID-19 get better within a few days or weeks after infection, but some people continue to have symptoms and health conditions of varying degrees from mildy annoying to leaving them unable to work, drive or live a normal life. It's called "Long COVID" and it can happen to anyone who has had COVID-19, even if the initial illness was mild, even if they didn't display any symptoms when they caught it.

Symptoms can include fatigue, fever, difficulty breathing, coughing chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty thinking (brain fog), headaches, change in smell or taste, diarrhea, joint or muscle pain or, yes, dizziness, among others.

Talk to your healthcare provider about what's happening. Lightheadedness, dizziness and vertigo can be neurological or they can be signs of heart issues.

Anything you'd like to know? Send us your questions.

COVID INFO: See our COVID-19 resource guide here. Compare the spread of COVID-19 in your area here. Here's how to tell if you have the flu, a cold, or COVID-19, and all about the tests. Here's what to do if you test positive for COVID, and what we know about long COVID. And here's what you need to know about the aggressively-contagious BA.5 "ninja" variant and the new booster shot that targets it.

