Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Lizzo ‘Twerks’ and Models Her New ‘Pet Me’ Yitty Collection in Cozy Maxi Dresses and Fuzzy Onesies
Lizzo showed off some pieces from Yitty’s new collection entitled Pet Me on her Instagram. The new collection features a wide range of items made of a plush faux-fuzzy fabric including maxi dresses and cozy onesies. The “Good As Hell” songstress cuddled up and modeled multiple jumpsuits along with maxi dresses and robes, all while barefoot. The cozy line is available now on the Yitty website, just in time for the holidays. The star’s first few outfits consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants in red, gray, black and pink with heart shaped pockets on the butt. The flutist twerked and...
Hypebae
Collina Strada Drops Colorful Y2K-Inspired FW22 Collection
Cult classic brand Collina Strada has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, fulfilling all of our whimsical Y2K-esque dreams. The rainbow-colored assortment of garments channel our inner Bratz dolls as the launch is teaming with bold fabrics and bright neon hues. Y2K tank tops are covered in rhinestones and made more experimental with an abundance of edgy slashes. Elsewhere, a mesh checkerboard T-shirt bear a flirty slit around the belly button paired with Zenon-approved metallic silver pants.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Nehera RTW Spring 2023
In real life, the street is one’s runway. That exposure was captured by Slovak collective Nehera’s latest collection, which quietly pushed back against the public power of judgments that often frame women’s dressing as either too sexy or too masculine. Cue big boxy turtlenecks cropped to expose just enough midriff, baggy blazers coordinated in bright colorblocks, or wrap-waist dresses that cinch the form but still leave space around the body.
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
Hypebae
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Fall Fashion: The 12 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last month, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather looks like, there’s no harm in shopping for seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $20. For more fall essentials, read our roundups of cozy UGG boots, puff coats and parkas. Buy: Dokotoo Women Winter Fall Solid Turtleneck Balloon Sleeve Sweater $39.95 A chunky, cable knit sweater that will help you take on the...
brides.com
New The Atelier Couture Wedding Dresses
Since it was founded in 1986 as a bridal shop in Malaysia, The Atelier Couture has become a high-end wedding dress brand with an international presence. In 2016, the company launched its own design studio in Shanghai, China; and one year later, well-known shoe designer Jimmy Choo joined the brand as the design and creative director, taking the label to new heights.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Lee Teams With The Brooklyn Circus on Capsule Collection
Lee is tapping into its Western roots for its latest collaboration. The 133-year-old denim brand is teaming up with Black-owned prep wear brand The Brooklyn Circus on a capsule collection that takes inspiration from the American West and Black cowboys. The collection includes men’s and women’s pieces, such as pants, tops, overalls, jackets and more styles.
With Help From Bella Hadid, Balenciaga and Adidas Return With Another Collection
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on the inaugural debut of the Balenciaga and Adidas collection, today could be your lucky day—that’s if you move quickly. The two powerhouses released a second installment that is available to shop now, well, until it inevitably sells out, of course.
Vogue Magazine
