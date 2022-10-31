UNC football vs. Virginia opening betting odds

The 7-1 North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to extend their four-game win streak this weekend, and the odds are in their favor to do so in their Atlantic Coast Conference matchup with 3-5 Virginia.

UNC opens up as 9.5-point favorites in this ACC showdown as they look to remain in the driver’s seat in the coastal division. Despite being on the road, North Carolina has a massive spread in their favor, and that is due to their 4-0 away record.

Along with the sizable spread gap, the odds also expect a shootout with an over/under set at 59.5 points. The trend of high-scoring odds is not new territory for North Carolina. UNC has an offense that averages 41.8 points per game with a defense that gives up 31.4 points, showing a clear indicator of why a high-scoring game is expected.

If North Carolina can beat Virginia this weekend and have a few more domino chips fall in their favor, they will lock up the first seed in the ACC Coastal division despite having three games left.

The Lines

BETMGM has UNC favored as 9.5-point favorites on the road in a potential clinching ACC Coastal Division matchup.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line UNC -9.5 -110 O 59.5 -110 -375 UVA +9.5 -110 U 59.5 -110 +290

How to watch

Here is when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Nov. 5th, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network

