ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC football vs. Virginia opening betting odds

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxNvX_0itGeqoW00

The 7-1 North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to extend their four-game win streak this weekend, and the odds are in their favor to do so in their Atlantic Coast Conference matchup with 3-5 Virginia.

UNC opens up as 9.5-point favorites in this ACC showdown as they look to remain in the driver’s seat in the coastal division. Despite being on the road, North Carolina has a massive spread in their favor, and that is due to their 4-0 away record.

Along with the sizable spread gap, the odds also expect a shootout with an over/under set at 59.5 points. The trend of high-scoring odds is not new territory for North Carolina. UNC has an offense that averages 41.8 points per game with a defense that gives up 31.4 points, showing a clear indicator of why a high-scoring game is expected.

If North Carolina can beat Virginia this weekend and have a few more domino chips fall in their favor, they will lock up the first seed in the ACC Coastal division despite having three games left.

h

h

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Bet Now

The Lines

BETMGM has UNC favored as 9.5-point favorites on the road in a potential clinching ACC Coastal Division matchup.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line
UNC -9.5 -110 O 59.5 -110 -375
UVA +9.5 -110 U 59.5 -110 +290
You can access odds at BetMGM . Click here to place your bets at BetMGM .

How to watch

Here is when and how you can tune into the game:

  • Date: Nov. 5th, 2022
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
  • Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccu.edu

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves to Visit North Carolina Central University

On Thurs., Nov. 3, Deputy Secretary Don Graves will travel to Durham, N.C., to celebrate North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) nearly $3 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Connecting Minority Communities Program. This program, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet For All initiative, will support NCCU’s Digital Equity Leadership Program’s efforts to address broadband access and equity both at the university and in surrounding anchor communities.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Man Wins $150,000 on Powerball Ticket

Barry Cozart, a 59-year-old helicopter pilot from Hillsborough, won a prize of $150,000 from a $3 lottery ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday. Cozart had bought his ticket for Monday’s $1 billion Powerball drawing. His ticket matched numbers on four balls and the Powerball for a $50,000 prize, which tripled to $150,000 after a 3X Power Play multiplier.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
raleighmag.com

Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.

“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

10 Durham attractions that you cannot miss

DURHAM, N.C. — There are so many places to visit in the United States that it's hard to narrow down where to go. However, it helps when you have a guide!. If you're considering a visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of things to do in Durham! Free attractions, family-friendly museums, and tasty restaurants all await you there.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism

RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy