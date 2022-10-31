OHSAA state pathways for Southwest Ohio soccer, volleyball, field hockey

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Sunday the state tournament qualifiers for this week’s cross country state championships and the pairings for the field hockey state tournament, in addition to the regional tournament pairings in volleyball and soccer.

Tickets for all OHSAA postseason contests in all sports must be purchased in advance at www.OHSAA.org/tickets. Several Southwest Ohio schools are in the hunt for titles with everything but football being decided in November.

2022 OHSAA Field Hockey State Tournament

All Games at Thomas Worthington High School in Columbus. The designated home team is listed first.

Columbus Bishop Watterson (16-3-0) vs. Mount Notre Dame (15-3-1), Thursday 4:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights (16-2-1) vs. Thomas Worthington (17-2-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Winners play in the championship Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

2022 OHSAA Cross Country State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park

State qualifiers, schedule, course map, parking information and more here. The first race is boys Division III at 11 a.m. The last race is girls' Division I at 3:45 p.m.

2022 OHSAA Volleyball Regional Pairings

Division I, Region 4 at Lakota West (designated home team listed first)

Ursuline Academy (21-3) vs. Mount Notre Dame (18-7) at Lakota West, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

The teams split during the Girls Greater Catholic League season. Ursuline was the GGCL champ.

Seton (19-5) vs. St. Ursula Academy (20-5) at Lakota West Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

St. Ursula swept Seton during the GGCL campaign.

Regional Final: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at Lakota West.

Region 3 vs. Region 4, Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.

Region 2 vs. Region 1, Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Division II, Region 8

Mercy McAuley (17-7) vs. Roger Bacon (20-5) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wolves defeated Roger Bacon Sept. 21 in four sets.

Marengo Highland (23-3) vs. Badin (25-1) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

Should Badin make the final, they own a five-set victory over Roger Bacon on Oct. 13. They did not play Mercy McAuley during the regular season.

Regional Final: Saturday, Nov. 5 at Vandalia Butler High School, 2 p.m.

Region 5 vs. Region 6, Friday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 8, Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Division III, Region 12

Summit Country Day (19-6) vs. Casstown Miami East (22-4) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Versailles (20-6) vs. Cardington-Lincoln (22-3) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Saturday, Nov. 5 at Kettering Fairmont High School, 2 p.m.

Region 9 vs. 12, Thursday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

(There are no coverage area teams still alive in Division IV)

2022 Girls Soccer Regional Pairings

Division I, Region 4

Loveland (17-2-1) vs. Mount Notre Dame (13-2-3) at Beavercreek High School, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Milford (19-1) vs. Seton (16-3-1) at Princeton High School, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.

Should they reach the final, Milford owns a 2-1 win over MND on Sept. 24. Milford's lone loss came against Loveland, 1-0 on Oct. 11. Seton lost to Milford 2-0 on Oct. 6. During the regular season, they tied MND Sept. 12, then lost to the Cougars 5-0 on Sept. 28.

Regional Final: at Lakota East High School, Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 4

Region 2 vs. Region 1

State Championship: Friday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II, Region 8

Summit Country Day (17-3) vs. Monroe (13-3-2) at Lakota East High School, Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Granville (16-2-1) vs. Waynesville (19-0) at Bellbrook High School, Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Should they meet in the final, Waynesville owns two wins over Monroe during the Southwestern Buckeye League season.

Regional Final: at Beavercreek High School, Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Region 8 vs. Region 7

Region 5 vs. Region 6

State Championship: Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III, Region 12

Madeira (9-7-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (10-6-3) at Trotwood Madison High School, Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Springfield Greenon vs. Cincinnati Country Day (15-5) at Monroe High School, Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Should they meet in the final, CCD owns a 2-0 win over Madeira Sept. 17.

Regional Final: at Monroe High School, Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Region 11 vs. Region 12

Region 9 vs. Region 10

State Championship: Friday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

2022 Boys Soccer Regional Pairings

Division I, Region 4

Moeller (14-1-4) vs. Centerville (17-1-1) at Bellbrook High School, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Mason (14-2-3) vs. Springboro (14-2-4) at Princeton High School, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Should they meet in the final, Mason and Moeller played to a 0-0 tie Aug. 27. Obviously there are no draws in the postseason.

Regional Final: at Lakota East High School, Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

Region 1 vs. Region 2

Region 3 vs. Region 4

State Championship: Saturday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II, Region 8

Wyoming (14-2-3) vs. McNicholas (13-6-1) at Lebanon High School, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

The Cowboys defeated McNicholas 6-0 last season on their way to the 2021 state championship.

Gahanna Columbus Academy (15-6) vs. Dayton Oakwood (12-5-3) at Centerville High School, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Beavercreek High School, Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Region 8 vs. Region 7

Region 6 vs. Region 5

State Championship: Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III, Region 12

Troy Christian (13-6-2) vs. Casstown Miami East (9-2-1) at Beavercreek High School, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Mariemont (11-6-2) vs. Yellow Springs (18-1-2) at Loveland High School, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

The Warriors defeated Yellow Springs 5-0 Oct. 30, 2021 in the postseason.

Regional Final: at Monroe High School, Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 9

Region 12 vs. Region 11

State Championship: Saturday, Nov. 12, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus