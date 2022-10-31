ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball ticket machines back up after statewide glitch

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
Powerball ticket machines are up-and-running after a statewide glitch caused them to fail on Monday. Tonight's Powerball drawing offers the chance at a $1 billion jackpot.

"There was a short time this morning where there was an issue with them printing, but now we're back in business," Ohio Lottery communications director Danielle Frizzi-Babb said.

Tonight's drawing will carry on as planned at 10:59 p.m. Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Powerball:Jackpot climbs to $1B, second-largest in game's history

Mega Millions:What happens if no one claims the $1.34 billion jackpot?

The current jackpot is worth an estimated $1 billion with a cash value of $497.3 million, according to powerball.com, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The new total is the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, behind one Powerball and three Mega Millions jackpots. The biggest Powerball prize to date is $1.586 billion and was won by three ticketholders in 2016.

You can purchase Powerball tickets at gas stations, supermarkets and convenience stores before the cut-off time, which is one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

