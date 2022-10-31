ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Greater Lafayette mayors: 'Incredibly sad time,' offers prayers to Delphi community as arrest made

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 6 days ago

Lafayette, Ind. − In response to the recent developments in the homicide case of Liberty German and Abigail Williams, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski shared support and solidarity of neighboring city, Delphi.

Roswarski also paid thanks to those in law enforcement who helped make the recent arrest in the case possible.

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, announced Monday Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi had been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Libby and Abby. Carter added the probable cause affidavit remains sealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SS4Pd_0itGeUae00

TOP NEWS: Delphi man charged with murder in killings of Libby German and Abby Williams

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families of Abby and Libby, and all the citizens of Delphi and Carroll County, as we go into the next chapter of this tragic situation," Roswarski said. "We also thank and pray for all those in law enforcement and the criminal justice system who have worked tirelessly for justice for these girls, and will continue to work diligently to bring closure to this incredibly sad crime."

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, who was out of the country until just recently, also shared his thoughts and support with Delphi.

"I heard on my way home last night from the Chicago airport after returning from Ireland with my wife Mary about the arrest of Richard Allen in the Abbey and Libby case, and I was moved to tears," Dennis said. "As a former police officer, a father and a grandfather, I cannot express how relieved I was that such a monster was arrested and will be brought to justice. Even though there is nothing that will ever fill the hearts and souls of Abbey and Libby’s families and friends, the arrest of Richard Allen will aid the family in their daily struggle with this incredible loss, and start the healing process the families, friends and the entire community. I will continue to keep them all in my prayers."

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Greater Lafayette mayors: 'Incredibly sad time,' offers prayers to Delphi community as arrest made

