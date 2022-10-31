ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Man found dead on Corpus Christi's Southside

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago
A man was found dead near the 5800 block of Williams Drive in Corpus Christi Monday morning.

Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Travis Pace said the call came in at 6:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased by an unknown nature.

Pace said the Robbery/Homicide Unit is currently investigating the death.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office received the victim Monday and said the cause of death is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check caller.com for updates.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

